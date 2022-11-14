When do new episodes of I’m a Celebrity 2022 air on ITV? Schedule explored

I’m a Celebrity finally returned to screens on November 6, a little earlier than viewers expected since the Qatar World Cup starts at the end of the month. The show has already aired the first seven episodes and will continue with its daily drop it the current season wraps up.

I’m a Celebrity’s press pack reads:

"I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge. Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them."

The show will continue with its daily drop of episodes from Monday to Sunday, at 9 pm on ITV.

I’m a Celebrity schedule explored ahead of the upcoming episodes

I’m a Celebrity has been on the air for over two decades, but the previous season was filmed in Wales, U.K., and the celebrities stayed in camp for 20 days. The show is back to being filmed in Australia and will see the contestants staying in the jungle for a total of 22 days, meaning there are 22 episodes in season 22.

The schedule for the upcoming episode is as follows:

Episode 9: Monday (November 14, at 9 pm)

Episode 10: Tuesday (November 15, at 9:15 pm)

Episode 11: Wednesday (November 16, at 9 pm)

Episode 12: Thursday (November 17, at 9 pm)

Episode 13: Friday (November 18, at 9 pm)

Episode 14: Saturday (November 19, at 9:10 pm)

Episode 15: Sunday (November 20, at 9 pm)

Episode 16: Monday (November 21, at 9:15 pm)

Episode 17: Tuesday (November 22, at 9 pm)

Episode 18: Wednesday (November 23, at 9 pm)

Episode 19: Thursday (November 24, at 9 pm)

Episode 20: Friday (November 25, at 9:15 pm)

The current season has done away with their weekly recap episode as well as the Extra Camp after show. Another feature that was dropped before I’m a Celebrity season 22 was The Daily Drop, which was hosted by Vick Hope. Viewers can still watch previous episodes on ITV Hub, where the episodes are available to stream on demand.

I'm a Celebrity is hosted by Ant & Dec of BGT fame

I’m a Celebrity is a British reality show that puts well-known faces in the jungle, where they must live in the wilderness and compete in tasks and challenges to win privileges such as meals. Viewers vote for their favorite celebrity to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. Ant & Dec have been presenting the survival reality show since 2002.

The series’ previous two seasons were filmed in Wales, and the celebrities were made to stay in Gwrych Castle, however, they did not live like royalty.

Ahead of season 22’s premiere, executive producer Olly Nash spoke to The Mirror and said that the show is “much bigger” than anything they’ve done before. He added:

"There’ll be more elements lasting over more shows than has happened before too, plus not all celebrities will be in camp at the end of Sunday’s show."

Tune in every day at 9 pm to see what happens in the jungle on I’m a Celebrity season 22.

