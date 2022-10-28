November 2022 K-pop comebacks: ATEEZ, ASTRO, and more

With October nearing its end, K-pop stans have tightened their belts for all the comebacks in November 2022. Not only are the upcoming comebacks exciting, but they also offer a diverse range of music.

From full-length Japanese albums to a plethora of mini-albums along the way, the lineup has everything for everyone. While rookie groups like TRENDZ and Xdinary Heroes are ready to serve a new side of themselves, much-endeared soloists such as B.I and BIBI have set major expectations with their K-pop comebacks this November.

Additionally, K-pop comebacks for November will include globally-acclaimed boy bands ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN, and ASTRO, releasing some of their most exciting works. Considering the three boy groups are coming up with Japanese projects, it would be interesting to witness which act takes the trophy home.

Here, we have curated a list of all the K-pop comebacks scheduled for November 2022.

Disclaimer: This list only takes into account those K-pop comebacks that were announced prior to October 28, 2022.

25+ K-pop comebacks that are happening in November 2022: SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, and more

With 25+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for the month, fans surely have a lot on their plate. While CARATs around the world have showcased immense anticipation for SEVENTEEN's comeback, fans are eagerly waiting for former iKON member, B.I's (Kim Hanbin) album after almost a year.

On the other hand, ATEEZ has wrapped ATINYs in their majestic fervor with their K-pop comeback announcement. Most recently, the group made headlines after Wooyoung's 'biting incident' went viral and gave way to the VATA controversy.

Read on for a full list of K-pop comebacks dated November 2022.

1) DRIPPIN

Date- November 1

Project- Villain: The End

2) Jeon Eun Ji (Apink)

Date- November 2

Project- Log (Remake album)

3) NATURE

Date- November 2

Project- LIMBO! (Title track for third mini-album NATURE WORLD: CODE W)

4) TRENDZ

Date- November 3

Project- BLUE SET Chapter. UNKNOWN CØDE (First single album)

5) ICHILLIN’

Date- November 3

Project- Draw (MY TIME) (Third digital single)

6) Xdinary Heroes

Date- November 4

Project- Overload (Second mini-album)

7) Choi Hyun Suk x Yoshi x Haruto (TREASURE)

Date- November 4

Project- VolKno (Title track for the second mini-album The Second Step: CHAPTER TWO)

8) Nautilus

Date- November 6

Project- My Girl

9) HIGHLIGHT

Date- November 7

Project- AFTER SUNSET (Fourth mini-album)

10) Kim Jonghyeon

Date- November 8

Project- MERIDIEM (First mini-album)

11) NINE.i

Date- November

Project- I (Part 1) (Second mini-album)

12) SEVENTEEN

Date- November 9

Project- DREAM (Japanese Extended Play)

13) Han Yo Han

Date- November 10

Project- Time Machine (Fourth mini-album)

14) AleXa

Date- November 11

Project- Back In Vogue

15) YooA

Date- November 14

Project- SELFISH (Second mini-album)

16) VERIVERY

Date- November 14

Project- Tap Tap (Liminality - EP.LOVE) (Third single album)

17) VICTON

Date- November 15

Project- Choice (8th mini-album)

18) JUST B

Date- November 16

Project- Neun (Third mini-album)

19) CRAXY

Date- November 17

Project- End of Game

20) withus

Date- November 17

Project- Barricade (Third single album)

21) CSR

Date- November 17

Project- (To be announced)

22) B.I (Kim Han-bin)

Date- November 18

Project- Love or Loved Part. 1

23) BIBI

Date- November 18

Project- Lowlife Princess: Noir (First full-length album)

24) STAYC

Date- November 23

Project- POPPY (Japanese debut single)

25) ONEUS

Date- November 23

Project- DOPAMINE (First Japanese album)

26) KARA

Date- November 29

Project- MOVE AGAIN (15th anniversary album)

27) ATEEZ

Date- November 30

Project- THE WORLD EP. PARADIGM (Third Japanese album)

28) ASTRO

Date- November 30

Project- Drive to the Starry Road (Third Japanese full-length album)

The K-pop comeback lineup this November is strong and enthralling. Apart from the aforementioned names, many other artists such as Red Velvet, Woo!ah! and Park Jin Young x Shindong (Super Junior) are also set to release new music, however, no specific details have been provided as of writing.

BTS' RM is also rumored to make a comeback in the upcoming month. With fellow member Jin's solo ASTRONAUT reaching heights and garnering love left and right, it wouldn't be a surprise if the BTS leader also gifts ARMYs new music before his potential military enlistment.

