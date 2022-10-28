Create

November 2022 K-pop comebacks: ATEEZ, ASTRO, and more

By Khushi Singh
Modified Oct 28, 2022 02:02 PM IST
K-pop comebacks in November 2022 (Images via Twitter/@ateez_official/@pledis_17jp/@131online and Instagram/@nakedbibi)

With October nearing its end, K-pop stans have tightened their belts for all the comebacks in November 2022. Not only are the upcoming comebacks exciting, but they also offer a diverse range of music.

From full-length Japanese albums to a plethora of mini-albums along the way, the lineup has everything for everyone. While rookie groups like TRENDZ and Xdinary Heroes are ready to serve a new side of themselves, much-endeared soloists such as B.I and BIBI have set major expectations with their K-pop comebacks this November.

Additionally, K-pop comebacks for November will include globally-acclaimed boy bands ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN, and ASTRO, releasing some of their most exciting works. Considering the three boy groups are coming up with Japanese projects, it would be interesting to witness which act takes the trophy home.

Here, we have curated a list of all the K-pop comebacks scheduled for November 2022.

Disclaimer: This list only takes into account those K-pop comebacks that were announced prior to October 28, 2022.

25+ K-pop comebacks that are happening in November 2022: SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, and more

With 25+ K-pop comebacks scheduled for the month, fans surely have a lot on their plate. While CARATs around the world have showcased immense anticipation for SEVENTEEN's comeback, fans are eagerly waiting for former iKON member, B.I's (Kim Hanbin) album after almost a year.

On the other hand, ATEEZ has wrapped ATINYs in their majestic fervor with their K-pop comeback announcement. Most recently, the group made headlines after Wooyoung's 'biting incident' went viral and gave way to the VATA controversy.

Read on for a full list of K-pop comebacks dated November 2022.

1) DRIPPIN

#DRIPPIN 1st ALBUM[Villain : The End]｜CONCEPT PHOTO #3#드리핀2022.11.01 6PM RELEASE#Villain_The_End#CONCEPTPHOTO#COMEBACK #20221101_6PM#황윤성 #이협 #주창욱#김동윤 #김민서 #차준호 #알렉스#HWANGYUNSEONG #LEEHYEOP #JOOCHANGUK#KIMDONGYUN #KIMMINSEO #CHAJUNHO #ALEX https://t.co/BkROHLkm0s

Date- November 1

Project- Villain: The End

2) Jeon Eun Ji (Apink)

[#정은지]Jeong Eun Ji Remake Album[log] Concept Photo #log📼2022.11.02 18:00 (KST)#Apink #은지 #EunJi#나에게로_떠나는_여행 https://t.co/oNXDIemvXw

Date- November 2

Project- Log (Remake album)

3) NATURE

[#네이처]THE 3rd MINI ALBUM[NATURE WORLD : CODE W]'LIMBO! (넘어와)' 🔹GROUP PHOTO #2 (LIMBO ver.)🔹2022.11.02 6PM (KST) RELEASE#NATURE #LIMBO #림보#NATURE_WORLD #CODE_W#네이처에게_넘어와 https://t.co/JaKGyG3sJi

Date- November 2

Project- LIMBO! (Title track for third mini-album NATURE WORLD: CODE W)

4) TRENDZ

[📽]TRENDZ 1ST SINGLE ALBUMBLUE SET Chapter. UNKNOWN CØDE'𝘝𝘈𝘎𝘈𝘉𝘖𝘕𝘋' 𝘛𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘳2022.11.02 6𝘗𝘔 𝘔𝘝 𝘙𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦🔗youtu.be/2EoEDXLy4Hw#TRENDZ #트렌드지#BLUESET #UNKNOWN_CØDE#VAGABOND #공허속을다시맴돌아 https://t.co/PXKRHMNhpL

Date- November 3

Project- BLUE SET Chapter. UNKNOWN CØDE (First single album)

5) ICHILLIN’

ICHILLIN’(아이칠린) 3rd Digital Single[Draw (MY TIME)]CONCEPT PHOTO #1#ICHILLIN ✨ 2022.11.03 6PM(KST) RELEASE#ICHILLIN #아이칠린#Draw #MY_TIME#E_JI #JIYOON #JACKIE#JOONIE #CHAERIN #YEJU #CHOWON https://t.co/DZcDwhqGYZ

Date- November 3

Project- Draw (MY TIME) (Third digital single)

6) Xdinary Heroes

Xdinary Heroes2nd Mini Album <Overload>📍ALBUM RELEASE22.11.04 FRI 12AM(EST)/1PM(KST)#XdinaryHeroes #엑스디너리히어로즈#Overload#WE_ARE_ALL_HEROES#JYP https://t.co/GHY9bJ3Pwz

Date- November 4

Project- Overload (Second mini-album)

7) Choi Hyun Suk x Yoshi x Haruto (TREASURE)

#TREASURE ‘VolKno’ M/V CONCEPT POSTER #1‘VolKno’ M/V RELEASE✅2022.11.04 0AM#트레저 #2ndMINIALBUM #THESECONDSTEP_CHAPTERTWO #VolKno #MV #CONCEPT_POSTER #20221104_0AM #YG https://t.co/SI3uKBHRhU

Date- November 4

Project- VolKno (Title track for the second mini-album The Second Step: CHAPTER TWO)

8) Nautilus

youtube-cover

Date- November 6

Project- My Girl

9) HIGHLIGHT

HIGHLIGHT THE 4TH MINI ALBUM [AFTER SUNSET] CONCEPT PHOTO 1. NIGHT Ver.2022. 11. 07. 18:00✔ aroundusent.com#하이라이트 #HIGHLIGHT#AFTER_SUNSET #ALONE#윤두준 #YOONDUJUN#양요섭 #YANGYOSEOP#이기광 #LEEGIKWANG#손동운 #SONDONGWOON https://t.co/tJdKjM1Krv

Date- November 7

Project- AFTER SUNSET (Fourth mini-album)

10) Kim Jonghyeon

KIM JONGHYEON 1st Mini Album〚MERIDIEM〛➱ 2022.11.08 6PM (KST) Release💿 HIGHLIGHT MEDLEYyoutu.be/BRZXVSsXc5A#MERIDIEM #HIGHLIGHT_MEDLEY#KimJonghyeon #김종현#EVERMOREENTERTAINMENT #에버모어엔터테인먼트 https://t.co/8ZT1LyqqIX

Date- November 8

Project- MERIDIEM (First mini-album)

11) NINE.i

NINE.iThe 2nd Mini Album 𝐈 (𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭.𝟏)[𝐈 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦]"𝐈 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐬 _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _"🔗 youtu.be/kH_0gNuaXC422.11.08 12PM (KST)#NINEi #나인아이#I_Part_1 https://t.co/PmOSFQI2J4

Date- November

Project- I (Part 1) (Second mini-album)

12) SEVENTEEN

[#SEVENTEEN JAPAN NEWS]この秋冬、初めての日本ドームツアーを敢行するSEVENTEENの日本1ST EP「DREAM」が2022年11月9日(水)に発売決定！詳しくはこちら→seventeen-17.jp/posts/informat…#DREAM #SVT_DREAM https://t.co/nFSsgRkZVE

Date- November 9

Project- DREAM (Japanese Extended Play)

13) Han Yo Han

Date- November 10

Project- Time Machine (Fourth mini-album)

14) AleXa

[ ✨ ]Back In VogueConcept Trailer #12022.11.11⇢ Watch Now: youtu.be/J1BZvxbzkCI#BackInVogue #알렉사 #AleXa https://t.co/DDJRtRD0Cj

Date- November 11

Project- Back In Vogue

15) YooA

유아(YooA) 2nd MINI ALBUM [SELFISH] 예약 판매 안내(cafe.daum.net/-ohmygirl/XJWP…)Coming Soon2022. 11. 14 PM 6#유아 #YooA #SELFISH https://t.co/hpQzhUQzt9

Date- November 14

Project- SELFISH (Second mini-album)

16) VERIVERY

VERIVERY 3RD SINGLE ALBUM[Liminality - EP.LOVE] - Tap TapTRAILER : about Love🎧 2022. 11. 14. 6PM (KST)▶youtu.be/83GKHBkpzHUtv.naver.com/v/30272839#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR#Liminality #EP_LOVE#Tap_Tap#20221114_6PM https://t.co/pOgHuA2oYC

Date- November 14

Project- Tap Tap (Liminality - EP.LOVE) (Third single album)

17) VICTON

[#빅톤]VICTON 8th Mini Album[Choice] Promotion Schedule2022.11.15 6PM (KST)#VICTON #Choice https://t.co/SrQNGF9VOW

Date- November 15

Project- Choice (8th mini-album)

18) JUST B

[🎟]JUST B 3RD MINI ALBUM [ = (NEUN) ]COMEBACK SHOWCASE EVENT응모 기간✅10/28 (금) 14:00 ~ 11/11 (금) 23:59 (KST)이벤트 일시✅11/16 (수) 20:00 (KST)📍노들섬 라이브 하우스응모하기📎 bit.ly/3U6GBN9#JUSTB #저스트비 @JUSTB_Official#WhosfanStore #후즈팬스토어 https://t.co/R9RNXU2GQF

Date- November 16

Project- Neun (Third mini-album)

19) CRAXY

youtube-cover

Date- November 17

Project- End of Game

20) withus

[𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝘂𝘀]Mood Concept Photo2022.11.17 THU🎧 The 3rd Single Album#withus #위더스#장현 #락 #준엽 #준혁 #환록 #JangHyeon #Rak #JunYeop #JunHyeok #HwanRok https://t.co/FrgdSGXpTl

Date- November 17

Project- Barricade (Third single album)

21) CSR

SpoTV shares CSR (First Love) will be making their comeback next month on November 17thv.daum.net/v/202210260954…

Date- November 17

Project- (To be announced)

22) B.I (Kim Han-bin)

B.I 비아이 - 'Love or Loved Part.1' CONCEPT TEASERAlbum Release2022. 11. 18 2PM(KST) / 12AM (EST)🔗Youtube : youtu.be/0-Lu3rFRzdI#BI #비아이 #131LABEL https://t.co/NrZve8vt9b

Date- November 18

Project- Love or Loved Part. 1

23) BIBI

Date- November 18

Project- Lowlife Princess: Noir (First full-length album)

24) STAYC

✨ STAYC Japan Debut Showcase ✨ ~ Star To A Young Culture ~STAYC 日本デビューショーケースのプレイガイド先行が決定💘🎪公演日2022年11月21日 (月)🎟抽選期間10月28日(金) 18:00 〜 11月3日 (木) 23:59🔗詳しくはこちらstayc.jp/news/2022/10/2…#STAYC #ステイシー

Date- November 23

Project- POPPY (Japanese debut single)

25) ONEUS

〈📣〉ONEUS JAPAN 1st ALBUM「Dopamine」発売決定！🎉🌙2022.11.23 (Wed) ReleaseONEUS JAPAN 1st ALBUM「Dopamine」詳しくはこちら↓👀💓♥oneus.jp/contents/570391#ONEUS #원어스 #ワンアス#Dopamine https://t.co/gGQSdAzV0o

Date- November 23

Project- DOPAMINE (First Japanese album)

26) KARA

KARA 15TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM「 MOVE AGAIN 」2022.11.29 RELEASE#KARA #카라#박규리 #한승연 #니콜 #강지영 #허영지 https://t.co/Az442vcdD7

Date- November 29

Project- MOVE AGAIN (15th anniversary album)

27) ATEEZ

[📷] ATEEZ JAPAN 3RD MINI ALBUM "THE WORLD EP.PARADIGM" Concept Photo⠀ALBUM RELEASE 2022.11.30⠀#PARADIGM #ATEEZ #에이티즈 #エイティーズ https://t.co/uFBCpfUFse

Date- November 30

Project- THE WORLD EP. PARADIGM (Third Japanese album)

28) ASTRO

[#아스트로]ASTRO JAPAN Single '가장 좋아하는 사람에게 이별을 말하자' M/V Teaser 💧▶ youtu.be/VnuuQaHyAFQ2022. 11. 30 RELEASE#ASTRO #1番好きな人にサヨナラを言おう #가장좋아하는사람에게이별을말하자 https://t.co/oKGjOZMCml

Date- November 30

Project- Drive to the Starry Road (Third Japanese full-length album)

221023 Namjoon on IG🐨4th anniversary #/mono🐨and next..? https://t.co/oFz0SnLOkg

The K-pop comeback lineup this November is strong and enthralling. Apart from the aforementioned names, many other artists such as Red Velvet, Woo!ah! and Park Jin Young x Shindong (Super Junior) are also set to release new music, however, no specific details have been provided as of writing.

BTS' RM is also rumored to make a comeback in the upcoming month. With fellow member Jin's solo ASTRONAUT reaching heights and garnering love left and right, it wouldn't be a surprise if the BTS leader also gifts ARMYs new music before his potential military enlistment.

