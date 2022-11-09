5 shows and movies on the British Royal family 

The British Royal family has been a subject of interest for many filmmakers for a while now. Over the past few decades, some great shows and movies packed with powerful performances and nuanced writing have attempted to tell the stories of the British Royal family. While many are documentaries and try to portray the family as realistically as possible, the ones that stand out are narrative dramas.

The Crown is one such show that has gained the utmost popularity owing to its performances and fine making. Over its four previous seasons, the show received wide critical acclaim and also found a massive fan following. The fifth season of The Crown premiered on Netflix on 9 November 2022, making it the first season to be released after the death of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

Like The Crown, here are five films and TV shows that try to reflect the nature of the British Royal family and tell tales about the politics of the family.

Films and series about the British Royal Family

1) The Crown (2016-Present)

Ever since its release in 2016, The Crown, spanning over five seasons, has narrated a story set during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Beginning with the Queen's marriage to Philip, the show explores the most intimate and personal moments of the British Royal family's lives. It also addresses the political connotations of these personal events.

The Crown is as much of an engaging narrative as it is an insight into the traditional set-up of the British Royal family. Vanessa Kirby and Claire Foy delivered splendid performances to reflect the subtle grace of the royal women they depict. The writing and direction too is remarkable, making it all the more of a great show.

The Crown, independent of being about the British Royal family, is a brilliant show in itself and strikes the perfect balance between personal drama and political conflict. The fifth season of The Crown aired today on Netflix.

2) Spencer (2021)

Starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role, Spencer dwells deeper into the life and mind of the British Royal family's arguably most popular member, Princess Diana. Over the years, a number of documentaries and fictional narratives have attempted to tell the highly controversial tale of Princess Diana. However, Spencer stands out in how psychologically deep the approach to the character is.

Exploring Diana's existential crisis before she decides to depart the British Royal family and divorce Charles, Spencer tries to decode the emotional and psychological distress that dominated the Princess's life. Kristen Stewart's performance almost drove the entire narrative by accommodating the depth of the character and the writing.

The film was critically acclaimed and is now one of the finest films made about the Royal family.

3) The King's Speech (2010)

One of the finest films to have come out in 2010, The King's Speech, follows one particular character as he struggles through the politics of the British Royal family. The historical drama follows King George VI, who manages to overcome his stammer and master speech to take his place as King. It also sheds light on King's speech instructor and the relationship they both shared.

The backdrop of the Second World War makes the story all the more interesting and conflict-driven along with the multiplicity of themes and characters.

The production design and making of the film were highly acclaimed as The King's Speech went on to become one of the most critically loved films about the British Royal family. The King's Speech went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay that year.

4) The Favourite (2018)

The only comedy-drama on the list, The Favourite also leans towards telling a much older tale set in the early 18th century. It follows the complicated relationship between Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, played by Rachel Weisz, and Abigail Masham, played by Emma Stone. Both the characters strive to be the court favorite of Queen Anne, who is played by Olivia Colman.

Despite the intense set-up, the lead actress' grace in the portrayal of the characters makes the movie an enjoyable comedy. The Favourite was released in 2018 and opened to some highly positive reviews which all praised the period atmosphere of the film along with the graceful performances. Olivia Colman also received the Academy Award for Best Actress for the film that year.

5) The Queen (2006)

A much older film centered around the British Royal family, The Queen was released in 2006 and deals with a very sensitive topic of how the death of Princess Diana was received by the British Royal family, the media, and the public at large. It places the principal focus on the character of Queen Elizabeth II right after the tragedy as there was growing pressure for the show of mourning and grief.

The movie grapples with some important themes of the lines between personal and political. It also comments on the traditional outlook of the British Royal family and how it is perceived by those who are affected by it. The Queen also received very good reviews and is one of the most critically acclaimed films on the subject.

