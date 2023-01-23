“Girl get over yourself”: Why are Love Island fans hating on Olivia after her feud with Zara?

Love Island season 9 returned with a brand new episode on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Tension brewed between Zara Deniz and Olivia Hawkins.

The feud between the girls escalated when bombshell Zara stole Olivia’s partner Tom Clare on Friday’s recoupling round. Since then, the two ladies couldn’t tolerate Tom speaking to any one of them in front of the other. But it was Olivia who created the most drama and made the situation worse.

Fans claimed that Olivia felt threatened by Zara and thus was creating drama in the latest episode.

Portia McDave🇬🇭 @PorshDave Get Olivia out of there!! She’s intimidated by Zara. Girl get over yourself! #loveisland Get Olivia out of there!! She’s intimidated by Zara. Girl get over yourself! #loveisland

Zara and Olivia locked horns multiple times on Sunday’s episode, which ended with their heated conversation that is all set to escalate in the next episode. A preview for the upcoming installment showed Zara shouting at Olivia, asking the latter to get over herself. This led to Olivia crying.

Fans find Olivia “childish” and “annoying”

SHiiKANE @Shiikane 🏾 #loveisland #bruv Olivia doesn’t want this battle with Zara cause Zara ain’t the 1 or 2!! Tomorrow’s episode is about to be epic!! Olivia doesn’t want this battle with Zara cause Zara ain’t the 1 or 2!! Tomorrow’s episode is about to be epic!! 💅🏾🙊 #loveisland #bruv https://t.co/B1YSrJAFX4

Love Island fans believed that Olivia was creating unnecessary drama and was behaving like a child in the latest episode.

She not only planned to rattle Zara by talking to Tom in front of her but also annoyed the bombshell by stating that her and Tom’s conversation was private. Olivia also accused Zara of playing a game as well as started crying after Zara fought back.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Olivia’s “childish” behavior:

Sophieeeeeee @theasophia_ Olivia is ACTUALLY being CHILDISH .... it's annoying me to bits #LoveIsland Olivia is ACTUALLY being CHILDISH .... it's annoying me to bits #LoveIsland

Anita @Anita_geoxge Olivia… at ur big age ur crying because someone told u to get over yourself #loveisland Olivia… at ur big age ur crying because someone told u to get over yourself #loveisland

FO @francisobikwelu Olivia seems like one of those people that chooses to hold onto things that make her miserable and then blame others for it. Can already tell she’s gonna be EXHAUSTING to watch #LoveIsland Olivia seems like one of those people that chooses to hold onto things that make her miserable and then blame others for it. Can already tell she’s gonna be EXHAUSTING to watch #LoveIsland

Adian O @adian_o Olivia has been nothing but bad vibes from Day 1 #LoveIsland Olivia has been nothing but bad vibes from Day 1 #LoveIsland

DefyOrder&Chaos🍀 @LilianaHumming Really?! I won't watch love island anymore because I cannot stand Olivia! A 27 year old woman acting like a child with tantrums it makes me sick. I'm done. #LoveIsland Really?! I won't watch love island anymore because I cannot stand Olivia! A 27 year old woman acting like a child with tantrums it makes me sick. I'm done. #LoveIsland https://t.co/8u5AC2Abkl

THE CONTROLLA @the_controlla Olivia needs to get a hold of herself asap #LOVEISLAND Olivia needs to get a hold of herself asap #LOVEISLAND

𝓂 @speedmodeI in every conversation olivia had with zara.. zara was always the bigger person.. i’m glad zara is not tolerating her behaviour anymore bc this olivia girl is so jarring #loveisland in every conversation olivia had with zara.. zara was always the bigger person.. i’m glad zara is not tolerating her behaviour anymore bc this olivia girl is so jarring #loveisland

waiting for Nov 2023 @jananagrace Olivia talking bout she needs humour but she holding onto harmless jokes for days #LoveIsland Olivia talking bout she needs humour but she holding onto harmless jokes for days #LoveIsland

Olivia and Zara’s feud started the day the latter entered the villa. Both belong to the entertainment industry and know each other from work. On Zara’s first day, the group played a beer pong game where the bombshell was asked to kiss both cheeks of the person she believed was “two-faced.” The game was supposed to be a fun take on the contestants, but when Zara picked Olivia as the two-faced contestant, the latter got angry.

Since that incident, the two didn’t see each other eye to eye, especially after Zara stole Olivia’s partner Tom in the recoupling.

On the January 22 episode of Love Island UK 2023, Olivia planned to annoy Zara by talking to Tom. When Zara asked about the conversation, Olivia responded by saying, “private.”

Zara mentioned that she and Tom are partners so she would like to know what he was talking to Olivia about. The latter smirked and repeated her statement, mentioning that the conversation was private.

Rattled by now, Zara mentioned that the truth will come out soon, to which Olivia said that it was not about them and Tom. Zara still insisted on knowing the topic.

Olivia responded by asking whether Zara and Tom were married as the former was adamant to find out the topic of conversation. In response, the bombshell said:

“I'm here to find someone Liv, I am here to find someone and at the minute, I really see something... I see a future with him, so yeah.”

Olivia then took a jibe at Zara by accusing her of playing games. From there, the fight escalated, which will continue in the upcoming episode.

Zara and Olivia’s feud in Love Island’s next episode

At the end of Love Island’s Sunday episode, the show aired a preview for the next episode, in which Zara and Olivia’s argument took a dark turn.

In the clip, Zara yelled at Olivia by saying:

“I'm here for myself. You think I flew 11 hours from England to p**s you off? Get over yourself Liv, get over yourself.”

Olivia replied:

“You are just trying to cause drama right now. I'm f***ing not having it.”

She then stormed off inside, started crying, and called Zara a “b**ch.” Outside, Ron Hall was seen telling Zara to calm down and understand the situation. The new Love Island star then replied:

“No, I don't have to understand anything. I think she is being childish and I feel how I feel, and that's that.”

It looks like the upcoming episode is going to be filled with drama and entertainment. Only time will tell whether the feud between the two will be sorted.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to ITV2 at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) every day to watch Love Island UK season 9.

Poll : 0 votes