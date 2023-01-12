Who is Olivia Hawkins? Love Island 2023 contestant worked as Emma Watson’s body double

Olivia Hawkins, a ring girl and actress from Brighton, is all set to debut in the brand-new winter series of Love Island UK.

The 9th season of the popular reality show will air its first episode on Monday, January 16, 2023. The dating show will feature a novel lineup of 10 singletons and an entirely new host. The contestants will compete to forge relationships and partner up to find love.

Olivia Hawkins, like other 'Islanders,' will be compelled to choose whether to 'recouple' with someone new or stay in their current relationship. Furthermore, the 'Islanders' will be determined by domestic viewers' votes, which will help decide who gets another chance at love and who leaves the villa empty-handed.

Olivia Hawkins from Love Island is a known face in Hollywood

Olivia Hawkins is a TV actress and boxing ring girl who has worked with a long list of celebrities.

The 27-year-old revealed her "claim to fame" when she worked on an unnamed film with The Expendables star Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life.

James Bond fans will recognize Olivia Hawkins as a waitress opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die. She has also worked as a body double for British actresses Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter fame Emma Watson.

She has also appeared in music videos for Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti.

"I've been a ring girl for KSI," Olivia added, referring to the internet-celebrity and musician who has fought in the boxing ring, including two fights against fellow YouTube star Logan Paul (in 2018 and 2019). When asked about her dream party guests, she named Jason Statham before adding 'The Rock' and the late Amy Winehouse.

Her acting forte includes Acorn TV's Queens Of Mystery, as well as Netflix's Top Boy and a mystery project at Bovingdon Studios in Hertfordshire.

Olivia earned a degree in professional dance and musical theatre from the esteemed Bird College in Sidcup, Kent, whose alumni includes Spice Girls' star Mel C, and former EastEnders stars John Patridge and Jonny Labey.

Olivia Hawkins stated in a news report from The Independent that she has never been in a relationship. She is ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of her life on Love Island.

Olivia also added that she will bring "fun," "vibes," and "maybe a little bit of drama" to the series, claiming that she is a "very confident person."

Love Island season 9: A quick look at the show's contestants and Love Island Villa

Love Island will see this year’s singletons move into an entirely new villa in South Africa. It's a beautiful villa in the Franschhoek Winelands, close to Cape Town.

Named Ludus Magnus, the villa packs a private lake, beach, and palm trees. It is spread over 25 acres. The home has 17 bedrooms, a 400-meter jogging track, a rugby field, and a zip line. It is valued at £1.2 million ($1,460,000).

The season's contestants include Haris Namani, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Anna-May Robey, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, Kai Fagan, and Tanya Mantegna.

The season 9 candidates of Love Island are in for a wild journey, especially with the new rule prohibiting them from utilizing their social media accounts while they are on the show.

Love Island has released a brand-new trailer featuring their new host, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, who'll be replacing former Love Island anchor Laura Whitmore.

Prior to the upcoming season, Maya reportedly said:

"I’m a massive fan, I’ve watched pretty much all of the series. I’ve tried not to do too much research because you want to still be yourself, don’t you."

Love Island will premiere next Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

