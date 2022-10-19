Has Daniel Craig been knighted? James Bond star receives royal honor from Princess Anne

English actor Daniel Craig has been awarded a Companion of The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honor held by his legendary fictional character James Bond.

On Tuesday, October 18, the 54-year-old star received the honor from late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle for his service to film and theater.

The announcement was made via The Royal Family's official Twitter handle, where they shared a picture of Craig along with the film's iconic dialogue.

The CMG order was first established in 1818 by King George IV when he was still Prince Regent. It is the sixth-most senior award in the British honors system.

CMG is often presented to men and women who occupy high positions or provide extraordinary or significant non-military service to the United Kingdom in a foreign country. However, it can also be conferred to persons who have provided significant or loyal service in foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

Daniel Craig starred alongside late Queen Elizabeth II

For the London Olympic Games 2012, Daniel Craig made an appearance as the 007 agent alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II for the opening montage of the ceremony.

In the clip, James Bond (Daniel Craig's character) gets summoned to Buckingham Palace to escort the Queen out of the building and take her to the Olympic Games. The duo, played by stunt people, are then seen jumping off a helicopter and parachuting into the venue.

As per Hello! Magazine, in 2019, Angela Kelly, the Queen's assistant, wrote in her book how she pitched the idea from director Danny Boyle to the late ruler.

"I remember the look of shock on Danny's face that I would be asking Her Majesty straight away, but there's no point in waiting around with these things: if she said no, that would be the end of it."

She revealed that the Queen was "very amused" and instantly agreed to the idea but wanted more than just her appearance on the screen.

"I asked then if she would like a speaking part. Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied: 'Of course, I must say something. After all, he is coming to rescue me.'"

Daniel Craig has appeared as the secret agent Bond in five films of the franchise, from 2006's Casino Royale to 2021's No Time To Die.

He started his acting career in 1992 by appearing in The Power of One as Sgt. Botha. Craig then went on to star in various films and series like Anglo Saxon Attitudes, Zorro, Genghis Cohn, Our Friends in the North, The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders, Love & Rage, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Enduring Love, and Dream House among many others.

