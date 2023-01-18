Why are Love Island fans calling Tom Clare a “liar” in season 9 episode 2?

Love Island season 9 premiered this week and aired its second episode on Tuesday on ITV2. The first bombshell to enter the villa was Tom Clare, who apparently failed to impress viewers.

In episode 2, Tom was seen telling the girls that he didn’t have any type, while he told the boys that he preferred “blondes.” His two different responses left fans confused and they called him a liar.

FIDÈLE @FID_LE #LoveIsland did someone highlight how Tom lied to the girls saying he had no type and when the boys asked him he immediately said “blondes”… did someone highlight how Tom lied to the girls saying he had no type and when the boys asked him he immediately said “blondes”…🌚 #LoveIsland

Interestingly, Tom was the people’s choice as they voted for him to become the first bombshell to enter the island. He is a 23-year-old semi-professional footballer who impressed the Love Island girls with his height.

Fans react to Tom Clare’s “blondes” segment

In Love Island 2023 episode 2, the girls' jaws’ dropped as Tom Clare entered the villa. When everyone greeted him, his first move was to have a chat with the girls, instead of introducing himself to the boys.

While talking to the girls, he mentioned that he didn’t have any type as he was more into someone’s personality. However, his answer changed when the same question was asked to Tom by the boys. To them, he said that he would go for blondes.

His responses surprised fans, especially after he picked Olivia as his partner, referring to the fact that she was not a blonde. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

m @formularicci so tom just lied unprovoked bc he said he didn’t have a type… #loveisland so tom just lied unprovoked bc he said he didn’t have a type… #loveisland

Ebony @Kenya_100

Tom 5 minutes later "I like blondes"

Why lie in the first place about your type Tom?

#LoveIsland Tom, "I don't have a type"Tom 5 minutes later "I like blondes"Why lie in the first place about your type Tom? Tom, "I don't have a type"Tom 5 minutes later "I like blondes"Why lie in the first place about your type Tom?#LoveIsland https://t.co/2RfNqFuozz

pristine @machannold tom telling tanya he’s not got a type but telling the boys he’s into blondes…side eye!!!! #LoveIsland tom telling tanya he’s not got a type but telling the boys he’s into blondes…side eye!!!! #LoveIsland

nunya @3xathreat

Tom to the girls: “I don’t have one really. Personality holds more weight”

Tom to the boys: “Blondes, really”



WELL WHICH ONE IS IT TOMAS??? HUH What’s your type?Tom to the girls: “I don’t have one really. Personality holds more weight”Tom to the boys: “Blondes, really”WELL WHICH ONE IS IT TOMAS??? HUH #LoveIsland What’s your type?Tom to the girls: “I don’t have one really. Personality holds more weight”Tom to the boys: “Blondes, really” WELL WHICH ONE IS IT TOMAS??? HUH #LoveIsland https://t.co/nQ8DXsKtwB

“fly high” ✨️ @chocolatesunn like please sir Tom sat with the girls and said he has no type but as soon as he got around the guys?? “Blonde”like please sir #LoveIsland Tom sat with the girls and said he has no type but as soon as he got around the guys?? “Blonde” 😭😭 like please sir #LoveIsland

ells 🪐 @lizellsx #LoveIsland how is tom saying he’s into blondes then picks olivia how is tom saying he’s into blondes then picks olivia 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland

. @Fardos_mxo Who’s gonna tell Olivia that Tom goes for blondes 🤣 #LoveIsland Who’s gonna tell Olivia that Tom goes for blondes 🤣 #LoveIsland

Monique (Taylor’s Version™️) @ultzsvt Tom telling the girls that he hasn’t got a type and then turning around and telling the boys he’s into blondes is WILD #LoveIsland Tom telling the girls that he hasn’t got a type and then turning around and telling the boys he’s into blondes is WILD #LoveIsland

In Love Island season 9 episode 2, Tanya asked Tom about his type during his conversation with the girls.

She asked:

“If you got like a specific type, you’re like yes this is my vibe, what like?”

To this, Tom responded:

“I don’t have gotta type, you know. I don’t think, no.”

One of the girls then stated that he was big on a person’s personality, and Tom agreed by adding that he was more about looks.

After some time, he was hanging out with the boys, when Kai asked:

“What’s your usual type?”

Tom replied:

“Love me a blonde.”

When the time came for the bombshell to pick a partner, he chose Will’s partner Olivia, who’s not a blonde.

Is Will going to leave Love Island?

ITV's Love Island season 9 episode 2 was mostly about bombshell Tom getting to know everyone and picking up his partner. He chose Olivia, who was initially coupled up with Will.

When Olivia and Tom became a couple, Will became single, meaning he might be the first one to leave the island. After Tom’s decision, Will received a text on his phone that read:

“Will, you are now single. At the end of the week all Islanders will take part in a recoupling. The Islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island.”

Although Will is the single islander in the group, he may not be dumped until the end of the week. The reason behind this is that two new bombshells are set to arrive in the villa in the next episode. The newcomers will get a chance to get to know the cast members and pick their respective partners. If someone picks Will, then he will be saved, and the person who nobody has picked will leave the villa in season 9's first elimination.

So far, the couples on the UK-based dating show are Tanya and Shaq, Lanna and Ron, Tanyel and Kai, Anna-May and Haris, and Olivia and Tom. Will is single for now.

Love Island season 9 will air episode 3 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, on ITV2.

