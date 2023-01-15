Meet Love Island 2023 bombshells Ellie Spence and Tom Clare

The brand new season of Love Island returns this winter on ITV with a major twist in the format.

Earlier, the UK-based dating show used to introduce bombshells (new arrivals/singletons) in the second or third episode. But ITV has now decided to welcome one bombshell in the premiere episode of Love Island 2023.

From January 12 to 13, the network ran a voting poll where viewers were asked to choose one new participant from two bombshells — Ellie Spence and Tom Clare.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.”

The results will be shown in Love Island season 9 episode 1, which will air on Monday, January 16, 2023, on ITV2 at 9 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET).

Bombshells of Love Island 2023: Ellie Spence works in a law firm while Tom Clare is a footballer

One of the bombshells will enter the Love Island villa, located in South Africa, in episode 1, while the other will be sent a day or two later.

Who is Ellie Spence?

Ellie Spence is one of the first Love Island 2023 bombshells who may enter the villa in episode 1. The 25-year-old Norwich native is a business development executive at a law firm.

In her introductory video, she stated:

“I think people are really surprised when they find out I work in a law firm. I feel like I try and put my professional face on as much as I can, but to be honest, I am just as wild, like, at work as I am outside of work. So they already know I’, getting feral, like, Monday to Friday. I have no filter, like, I am such an oversharer.”

Her bio on ITV’s site states that she has been single for three years and is the kind of person who can fall in and out of love pretty quickly. She described herself as “a good time girl” who refuses to go home from a party.

Explaining what kind of a man she’s not looking for in her ITV bio, she said:

“Overconfident guys and men that think they can get any girl when they think they are so fit and a 10/10 when in actual fact they are none of the above. I like confidence but not arrogance.”

On Love Island’s Instagram post, Ellie mentioned:

“I’ll bring drama, fun, and a bit of unpredictability.”

Fans can follow her on Instagram at @elliespennie.

Who is Tom Clare?

Tom Clare is the other Love Island 2023 bombshell who may enter the villa in the premiere episode. Viewers’ voting results will be announced in episode 1, which will show whether Tom is the first to join the original line-up of contestants in episode 1.

Tom, 23, is a Barnsley native who is a semi-professional footballer. He shares a good mentor-student relationship with former Welsh professional footballer Robbie Savage. The latter is the director of Tom’s football club, Macclesfield.

In an interview, Robbie reacted to Tom’s participation in Love Island. He said:

“I'm genuinely excited for the lad that he will get on the plane to South Africa, where the program is filmed, as an unknown 6'5" non-league centre forward and he may come home as a TV star. How can I deny him that chance?”

Meanwhile, Tom states in his ITV bio that he is “not snakey” as he believes in solving issues by talking face-to-face with someone. He describes himself as “loyal, trustworthy, family-oriented,” and “protective.”

Tom has mentioned in his ITV bio that he wants a loyal partner and is all ready to get married. He said:

“My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I’d just do anything for anyone and I always treat someone how they treat me."

He continued:

"Since my ex-girlfriend, no-one’s really come to me and I’ve thought, ‘Wow’. Until I have that, I’m not really going to settle for less. Not in a bad way, but the next person I get with, I want to marry.”

Fans can follow Tom on Instagram at @tomclare__.

Meanwhile, Love Island season 9, hosted by Maya Jama, is all set to premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT on ITV2 and ITVX.

