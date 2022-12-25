“Surely they will find some consistency” – Robbie Savage claims 2 Liverpool stars will help Reds to fourth-placed finish in league this season

Former Leicester City and Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage backs Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez to help Liverpool secure a top-four Premier League finish.

Mohamed Salah didn't go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as his nation Egypt did not qualify. Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, was part of the Uruguayan squad. The new Liverpool signing, though, did not have a good tournament, as he failed to score.

Savage, neverthelese, has backed the attacking duo to help the Reds finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. In his column for the Mirror, Robbie Savage said:

"Surely they will find some consistency, and regain their swagger, after such a patchy start? Mo Salah will be raring to go after the World Cup break, and I expect Darwin Nunez to kick on and fire them back above the dotted line."

Darwin Nunez was the Reds' marquee signing in the summer. The Uruguayan forward arrived from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of around £64 million. Nunez, 23, has had a decent season so far, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances across competitions.

Salah, meanwhile, is having another goal-filled season. The attacker has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 22 games across competitions. He's the club's leading goalscorer this season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Arsenal won't win the league

Decision on Liverpool or Man Utd finishing higher

Two new Managers failing spectacularly



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal won't win the leagueDecision on Liverpool or Man Utd finishing higherTwo new Managers failing spectacularly ❌ Arsenal won't win the league😯 Decision on Liverpool or Man Utd finishing higher🚫 Two new Managers failing spectacularlymirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Liverpool did not have the best of times in the Premier League before the World Cup break. Jurgen Klopp's side are sixth in the standings, picking up 22 points from 14 games. They're seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand.

Whom do Liverpool face next in Premier League?

Liverpool will resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day (December 26).

Villa, under new manager Unai Emery, are 12th in the standings, garnering 18 points from 15 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side recently played Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday (December 22). The holders lost 3-2 at the Etihad, with Salah drawing a blank.

