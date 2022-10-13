“Decent choice”: Fans are thrilled as Maya Jama becomes Love Island 2023 host days after Laura Whitmore quits

Days after model Laura Whitmore stepped down as the host of Love Island 2023, the show's creators have announced television presenter Maya Jama as their new host.

The news was announced on Love Island's official Instagram page by sharing a video on showing Jama all geared up for her new hosting duties. In the post, the television personality can be seen scrolling through her phone while sipping from a bottle, showing off her white luggage bag, all ready to jet off to the Island.

Fans of the reality dating show were thrilled to hear about this new host. They shared their excitement on Twitter, stating the choice to be “decent.”

Fans reacts to Maya Jama as new host of Love Island 2023

After a two-year hiatus, the BAFTA-winning reality show will return to South Africa for a ninth season in January 2023 with new host Maya Jama at its helm.

Jama joining Love Island left many fans excited, as they immediately took to Twitter to express their thoughts, with many stating that she is the "perfect" fit for the beloved show.

R🥀 @RXM4R4JU maya jama is the perfect fit for love island tbh, good high energy, i hope she doesn’t have to filter herself too much, i also think she’d ask questions to get the tea, she’d allow the awkward drama moments to play out, this is what we’ve needed for a long time #LoveIsland maya jama is the perfect fit for love island tbh, good high energy, i hope she doesn’t have to filter herself too much, i also think she’d ask questions to get the tea, she’d allow the awkward drama moments to play out, this is what we’ve needed for a long time #LoveIsland

Ash @Aisha2399990 So happy Yess Maya Jama been confirmed to be the new will host of love island!! #LoveIsland So happy Yess Maya Jama been confirmed to be the new will host of love island!! #LoveIsland https://t.co/1oROgGiyeI

nick price @nickprice91 Hiring Maya Jama will release me from the shackles of #LoveIsland Hiring Maya Jama will release me from the shackles of #LoveIsland

Tay🤍 @thecapital__T 🏽#LoveIsland Maya Jama as the new LI host?? I've prayed for times like this Maya Jama as the new LI host?? I've prayed for times like this 🙌🏽#LoveIsland

Maya Jama is a “fan” of Love Island

Maya Jama, a former Radio 1 presenter best known for TV shows Save Our Summer and Glow Up, began her broadcasting career co-hosting Cannonball on ITV and Trending Live on 4Music, before going on to co-present the Mobo Awards. She has also appeared as a guest on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The 28-year-old actress is a huge fan of ITV2 reality dating show and was overjoyed when she was asked to be the new host. Jama said in a separate statement given to the press:

"I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

Finding a replacement for former host Laura Whitmore was not an easy task for the show creators, but they are glad to have found Maya Jama. Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming and acquisitions at ITV2, said:

"Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who'll be a great addition to the Love Island family.”

Adding further, Mortimer stated:

"Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We're very pleased to have her on board.”

Laura Whitmore, 37, had announced in August this year that she would step down as the host of ITV2 show. She hosted the show along with its spin-off series, Aftersun, from 2020 to 2022. Whitmore’s husband, comedian Iain Stirling, has provided the narration for the reality show since 2015. She succeeded the late Caroline Flack, who was the original anchor of the show.

Now, with Maya Jama as the brand new host, fans are excited to see the upcoming season of Love Island next year.

