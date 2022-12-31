Who did Rebecca Ryan play in Coronation Street? ITV star announces pregnancy

Actress Rebecca Ryan, who played Lydia Chambers in the popular soap opera, Coronation Street, is all set to become a mother.

Ryan announced her pregnancy on social media with photos of herself posing with a Christmas tree while dressed in a glittering outfit. The caption reads,

“I thought this year couldn’t get any better after marrying the man of my dreams, but it turns out it can… Can’t wait to become a mummy in 2023 x.”

In one of the pictures, she was featured smiling, seemingly expressing her excitement. This was followed by another photo in which she was holding her baby bump. She had no makeup on her face and completed her look with black high heels. She is currently married to Dan Acraman.

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from friends and family members.

Rebecca Ryan is well-known for playing Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Rebecca Ryan appeared as Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street (Image via rebeccaryan___/Instagram)

Rebecca Ryan has played multiple roles in all these years. But she is mostly known for her role as Lydia Chambers in the ITV soap opera, Coronation Street.

Lydia was a PA at Underworld and the mother of Finn Chambers. She first came as the PA of an Underworld client and met Sarah Barlow, with whom she eventually developed a friendly relationship. The latter then discovered that Lydia had an old link with her husband, Adam. Adam left her when she became pregnant at the age of 19.

She also started a harassment campaign against the couple out of jealousy by trespassing into their apartment, leaving gifts and threatening notes. She made a prank call, saying that there was a weapon at Barlow Legal Services, which was raided by cops.

The character first appeared on December 10, 2021, and made her last appearance on March 23 of this year. Coronation Street first premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960, and has aired more than 10,000 episodes so far.

Rebecca Ryan tied the knot with Dan Acraman in September 2022

Rebecca Ryan shared on Instagram in September of this year that she married Dan Acraman. Ryan shared a black-and-white picture where she and her husband were holding each other’s hands and walking.

Ryan was spotted in a princess skirt, satin bustier, and pearl tiara. Acraman, on the other hand, was seen in a black tuxedo. She wrote in the caption that their wedding was the best day of their lives.

Acraman proposed to Ryan in the summer of 2018 and also shared the news on social media. While appearing on the ITV show Lorraine in February this year, host Lorraine Kelly asked her about her marriage plans, which were canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stating that she and Acraman were searching for a venue, Ryan continued,

“I’m hoping – we’re hoping to still get married this year, but we haven’t planned anything so I need to see how it goes and get on it really.”

The 31-year-old has gained recognition for her performances in shows like Harry and Cosh, Shameless, Holby City, Emmerdale, Monroe, DCI Banks, and more.

