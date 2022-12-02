How old is Keshia Knight Pulliam? Cosby Show star set to welcome second child with husband, Brad James

American actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is ready to become a mother for the second time. She disclosed the news on December 1 via her Instagram, where she shared a post featuring her husband, Brad James. The caption stated,

"Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! #NewOrleansNoel December 3rd at 8pm EST #itsawonderfullifetime"

The actress was wearing a knit dress with red stripes while Brad was seen in a suit. The background indicates that the picture was clicked at The Tamron Hall Show, which the duo had recently visited.

Pulliam said that she waited for some time to disclose the news of her second baby since she had to go through a lot after a miscarriage, following which she received a lot and affection from her fans. Pulliam also said that the miscarriage had a negative impact on her daughter Ella, who once asked her,

"Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?"

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James have been married since September last year. They were romantically linked in 2019 and got engaged the following year. Keshia's first daughter Ella was born in January 2017, a year before her divorce from her former husband Edgerton Hartwell. Keshia managed to win custody of her daughter following her split with Edgerton.

Keshia Knight Pulliam has appeared in several TV shows

Born on April 9, 1979 in Newark, New Jersey, Keshia Knight Pulliam is known for her appearances on The Cosby Show and Tyler Perry's House of Payne. She has three brothers – James, Mshon, and Juwan.

Keshia was destined to become an actress since she was just a baby when she was featured in an advertisement for Johnson & Johnson. Pulliam began appearing in various commercials and TV shows at an early age, making strong headways in the entertainment industry.

Keshia Knight Pulliam is famous for her appearances in TV shows (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Pulliam emerged as the winner of two shows – Fear Factor and The Weakest Link. She gained recognition for portraying Miranda in the sitcom, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and won the NAACP Image Award in 2009, 2010 and 2012 for her performance. She also appeared in the 2009 comedy-drama film, Madea Goes to Jail.

Keshia was also featured in the music videos of One Call Away by Chingy and a cover of I Can't Make You Love Me by Tank. She participated in other shows like Splash, Celebrity Mole: Yucatan, The Celebrity Apprentice, and Celebrity Big Brother. She was nominated at the Emmy Awards in 1986 for her performance on the NBC sitcom, The Cosby Show, receiving the nomination at just age 6.

Before marrying actor Brad James, she was previously married to football linebacker Edgerton Hartwell. Although Keshia and Edgerton tied the knot in 2016, the marriage did not last for more than seven months with their divorce getting finalized in 2018.

