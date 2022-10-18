Raymond & Ray on Apple TV+: Meet the cast of Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke's comedy film

Raymond & Ray is a brand new, highly anticipated comedy-drama film that will premiere exclusively on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21, 2022. The film had its world premiere on September 12, 2022, at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and it was released in theaters on October 14, 2022, in the United States.

The comedy-drama was written and directed by Rodrigo Garca. Igor Jadue-Lillo shot the film, Jeff Beal composed the music, and Bonnie Curtis, Alfonso Cuarón, and Julie Lynn produced it.

The official synopsis of Raymond & Ray, reads:

"Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging."

The movie stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor in the lead roles, among others. Without further delay, let's dive right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of Raymond & Ray, ahead of the movie's arrival on Apple TV+.

The lead cast list for Raymond & Ray, before the movie debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday

Ethan Hawke as Ray

Academy Award-nominated the Before Trilogy actor Ethan Hawke will be seen playing the lead role of Ray, in Raymond & Ray.

Apart from the Before Trilogy, Hawke is also best known for his portrayal of Todd Anderson in Dead Poets Society, Troy Dyer in Reality Bites, James Sandin in The Purge, Mason Evans Sr. in Boyhood, Les Keffy in Ten Thousand Saints, Ellison Oswalt in Sinister and Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight.

Over the years, the actor has been a pivotal part of numerous notable movies, including A Midnight Clear, Great Expectations, The Velocity of Gary, Snow Falling on Cedars, What Doesn't Kill You, New York, I Love You, Corso: The Last Beat, The Woman in the Fifth, Born to Be Blue, In a Valley of Violence, Tesla, Zeros and Ones and more.

Ethan Hawke has also been a part of noteworthy TV series, entailing Robot Chicken, The Good Lord Bird, Moby Dick, Exit Strategy and a few others.

Ewan McGregor as Raymond

Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor will be seen portraying the lead character, Raymond in Raymond & Ray.

McGregor is best known for playing the significant role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Christian in Moulin Rouge!, Father Patrick McKenna in Angels and Demons and Dr. Alfred Jones in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

The actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including The Pillow Book, The Serpent's Kiss, Velvet Goldmine, Eye of the Beholder, Down with Love, Miss Potter, I Love You Phillip Morris, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Jack the Giant Slayer and many more.

Ewan McGregor has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing Lipstick on Your Collar, Scarlet and Black, Tales from the Crypt, Long Way Round, The Corrections, Fargo, Long Way Up, Obi-Wan Kenobi and a few others.

Maribel Verdú as Lucia

Talented Spanish actress Maribel Verdú will be seen playing the significant role of Lucia in Raymond & Ray.

The actress is best known for portraying the character, Margo, in 15 años y un día and Elena in Los girasoles ciegos.

She has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including La buena estrella, Canción de cuna, Goya en Burdeos, Y tu mamá también, El laberinto del fauno, Siete mesas de billar francés, De tu ventana a la mía, La punta del iceberg, El asesino de los caprichos and more.

Maribel Verdú has also been a part of notable TV series, entailing Código fuego, Segunda enseñanza, Código fuego and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for the movie include Sophie Okonedo as Kiera, Maxim Swinton as Simon, Chris Silcox as Leon, Chris Grabher as Vincent and more.

Don't forget to watch Raymond & Ray, debuting this Friday, October 21, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

