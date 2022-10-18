What time will Raymond & Ray air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more about Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke's comedy film

Apple TV+'s new comedy movie, Raymond & Ray, is expected to premiere on the platform on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12 AM PT, as per Ready Steady Cut. The movie tells the story of two brothers who reunite at their father's funeral.

The movie stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in the titular roles and many others in crucial supporting roles. It received a limited theatrical release on October 14, 2022, and is now set to make its digital debut on Apple TV+.

Raymond & Ray on Apple TV+ revolves around the theme of parenting

On September 29, 2022, Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the film, and it briefly depicts the relationship between the two lead characters. The two brothers are seen digging a grave for their father as they grapple with their troubled relationship with him and contemplate forgiveness.

Overall, the trailer's comic tone makes for a lighthearted viewing. Fans of movies like The Meyerowitz Stories, Magnolia, or The Savages will undoubtedly enjoy this film.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Raymond & Ray'' follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a charming family drama that explores themes of forgiveness and parenting. The movie was screened in select cinemas on October 14, 2022, and has received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the screenplay and performances by the actors.

A quick look at Raymond & Ray cast

Raymond & Ray features Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in the lead roles as Raymond and Ray, respectively. McGregor looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing the confusion, conflict, and angst that defines his character. Viewers can expect a heartwarming performance from the actor.

Ethan Hawke also seems to be in fine form in the trailer, and the two brothers' seemingly contrasting personalities set the tone for the film. Hawke and McGregor are at their funniest in the trailer, and fans can look forward to an absolute laugh-riot.

Ewan McGregor last appeared in Jimmy Giannopoulos' crime drama, The Birthday Cake, and had a leading role in Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi. His other film credits include Trainspotting, Moulin Rogue!, Black Hawk Down, and many more.

Ethan Hawke stars in the new mystery flick Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is set to arrive on Netflix on December 23, 2022. He also appears in Robert Eggers' The Northman, which features a stunning ensemble cast including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, and Willem Dafoe.

Other supporting cast members include Sophie Okonedo, Maribel Verdú, and Vondie Curtis-Hall, to name a few. The movie is written and directed by Rodrigo García, who is known for movies like Nine Lives, Four Good Days, Last Days in the Desert, and more.

Don't forget to catch Raymond & Ray on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes