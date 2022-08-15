What role did Gabrielle Glaister previously play in Coronation Street? Actress set to return to iconic TV series as new character

ITV and Coronation Street have announced that Gabrielle Glaister is set to return to the soap opera after two decades. This time, the Brookside and Blackadder actress will play the role of Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) doppelgänger.

The idea of casting her as a doppelgänger was reportedly provided by Corrie actress Jane Hazlegrove, who noted that she is constantly mistaken for Glaister in the streets.

According to Metro, Hazlegrove mentioned the storyline she had in mind to writer Jonathan Harvey, which was then developed eventually. Gabrielle Glaister will take up the role of Fern, who will be known for her dodgy antics and unique fashion sense.

joanne frankham @frankham_joanne I actually thought Gabrielle Glaister was Jane Hazlegrove real life sister I can't wait to see their storyline together #Corrie WowI actually thought Gabrielle Glaister was Jane Hazlegrove real life sisterI can't wait to see their storyline together #Corrie Wow 😲 I actually thought Gabrielle Glaister was Jane Hazlegrove real life sister♥️ 😱 I can't wait to see their storyline together 😃 https://t.co/Z2FzfJnSuX

What did Gabrielle Glaister previously play in Coronation Street?

Interestingly, Gabrielle Glaister was previously a part of Coronation Street from February 6 to November 10, 2000. She played the role of Debs Brownlow, who ran off with Natalie Horrocks’ (Denise Welch) lover Vinny Sorrell (Ian Kelsey) after ending her relationship with Duggie Ferguson (John Bowe).

Debs Brownlow was Natalie Horrocks' beautician sister on the show. She lived with her for nine months and worked as a hairdresser at Audrey's salon.

Speaking about being offered the role of Debs at the time, Gabrielle Glaister was thrilled to be a part of the cast and work alongside Denise Welch a.k.a her sister Natalie. She said:

"I am a huge fan of Coronation Street and I am thrilled to be working alongside Denise. I'm just hoping it won't spoil my enjoyment as a viewer as I will know what is going to happen."

PETER OXLEY @oxley264 @RealDeniseWelch Denise with Gabrielle Glaister returning as Debs Brownlow it would be great to see sister Nat back on the corrie cobbles..x @RealDeniseWelch Denise with Gabrielle Glaister returning as Debs Brownlow it would be great to see sister Nat back on the corrie cobbles..x

This time, however, she won't reprise the role of Debs, and instead, will be seen in a completely different character, a.k.a Fern. While speaking about the possible storyline that has perfectly suited Jane and Gabrielle, the former noted that it was the similarity in their appearances that made her think of adding Gabrielle Glaister back to the cast. She noted, via Entertainment Daily:

"Gabby and I are constantly mistaken for each other with people saying they have seen one of us in something when it was the other one... We have often laughed about it together but then I started thinking it might be fun to have her on the show as Bernie’s secret twin or doppelganger."

Further noting her excitement, Gabrielle also pointed out how fellow actors from the industry have often confused her with Jane. She noted:

“Jane and I have been mistaken for each other for years and years. Me constantly denying that I was in Casualty, Jane insisting that she wasn’t in Brookside! Or people congratulating me on my performance in something I wasn’t in because it was Jane being brilliant."

Further updates about Gabrielle Glaister's comeback as an actress

In the pictures that have been released, Gabrielle dons a colorful tie-dye shirt with a pink jacket, and in another instance, she can be seen wearing a bright blue jacket with a gray t-shirt.

According to The Daily Mail, in one of the shots, Gabrielle was seen carrying a heavy black bag as she sported a blue pair of surgical gloves!

Spoiler alert, but in the new episode, Bernie reportedly gets accused of theft from Fern, after which, the two engage the audience with their incredible acting skills. Gabrielle also mentioned that she is "having a ball" working with her long-time friend and colleague Jane.

