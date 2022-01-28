Who is Sean Ward? Actor reveals he's homeless after sharing anti-vax views

Former Coronation Street actor Sean Ward has disclosed that he is homeless following his anti-vaccination remarks.

Ward revealed that he had to sell his four-bedroom apartment and move his belongings into storage due to lack of work after his comments. In 2021, he advised his fans not to get themselves vaccinated because it would make them super-spreaders.

The actor said he struggled to pay the storage fees leading to Safe Store UK selling his belongings. He mentioned in an Instagram post on January 26,

“My whole life was in a storage unit. I lost it all. I was devastated but couldn’t ask anyone for help because it was my choice to speak out. Luckily I got my mattress out in time and I’ve been sleeping on that in a friend’s spare room for over a year now. He has given me a safe space when I really needed it.”

Sean Ward said that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency seized his car. The Metro reports that Ward earned a salary of around £100,000 a year while appearing on Coronation Street.

Born on May 16, 1958, Ward is well-known for his appearance as Callum Logan in the soap opera Coronation Street from 2014 to 2015.

He made his acting debut at the age of 12 after he requested his mother take him to an audition being held at Manchester Airport for a film titled Cheeky in 2003. This was followed by his appearance in the television series Island at War.

Sean Ward became a full-time actor in 2007 and played major roles in The Bill, The Royal, Accused, Doctors, and Casualty. He played the role of Robbie in the 2009 crime drama film Awaydays.

However, he was not offered any roles for the next few years and he worked as an estate agent, dry-stone waller, and a waiter, before appearing in Our Girl in 2014.

A new agent joined him and he eventually grabbed a role on Coronation Street. Sean’s character was a criminal drug dealer and ex-partner of Kylie Platt, and he used their son Max as a pawn to lead a war against the Platts.

The character was introduced temporarily to tie up with Kylie Platt's exit while Paula Lane was on maternity leave.

Even though Ward initially appeared in eight episodes, his contract was extended to 2015 and his final appearance was in the live episode on February 7, 2020, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the show on ITV.

