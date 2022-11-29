Who was Jake Flint? Tributes pour in as Red Dirt country singer dies just hours after his wedding

Popular country singer Jake Flint was possibly dreaming of a happy future following his marriage to Brenda Wilson. But that won't happen now, as the artist passed away quietly in his sleep on Saturday, November 26, a few hours after his wedding.

Flint's publicist Cliff Doyal revealed the news, saying he was also a good friend, and continued by stating that the tributes on social media are proof that everyone loved him. Doyal added:

"I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome."

Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 @BenStanton77 🏻 RIP Jacob you was beautiful soul Gone way to soon. This was a recording I took of Jake Flint before we went live on the news to promote our Children Cancer benefit we do every year to raise money for local children fighting cancer. Feel free to share and honor this good man. RIP Jacob you was beautiful soul Gone way to soon. This was a recording I took of Jake Flint before we went live on the news to promote our Children Cancer benefit we do every year to raise money for local children fighting cancer. Feel free to share and honor this good man. 😥🙏🏻 https://t.co/mhbyDK5wCd

Flint's manager Brenda Cline also paid tribute to him the next day, saying that she was not in a condition to say anything about Flint's sudden demise. Stating that his family and friends have a lot to deal with after his death, Brenda requested everyone to pray for his close ones.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Netizens pay tribute to Jake Flint on Twitter

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter became a popular name in the music industry for his hit albums and singles like What's Your Name, Long Road Back Home, CowTown, and Fireline.

Jake Flint's wedding was held a few hours before his demise on Saturday. The singer rented a circus tent and invited Norman-based one-man band Mike Hosty to play at the wedding.

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Ben Stanton 🇺🇸 @BenStanton77 🏻 I'm still in complete shock bro. theboot.com/jake-flint-die… A fellow musician who I got to spend a lot time with across stages and benefits and news broadcast died suddenly hours after he got married. RIP Jake Flint you was one of Oklahoma's best🏻 I'm still in complete shock bro. A fellow musician who I got to spend a lot time with across stages and benefits and news broadcast died suddenly hours after he got married. RIP Jake Flint you was one of Oklahoma's best 🙏🏻 I'm still in complete shock bro. 😥theboot.com/jake-flint-die…

Oklahoma State Probs 🍊 @OKSTProbs The Red Dirt world lost a good one.



Send a prayer up for Jake Flint, his family and friends today.



We’ll miss ya bud. The Red Dirt world lost a good one.Send a prayer up for Jake Flint, his family and friends today.We’ll miss ya bud. https://t.co/HAuBNJ3GIV

Death Before Pop Country @PopBefore R.I.P. Jake Flint. Unbelievably sad news. Jake was a beloved Green Country musician gone way too soon. R.I.P. Jake Flint. Unbelievably sad news. Jake was a beloved Green Country musician gone way too soon.

Fla RedDirt CtryClub @FlaRedDirtCC

Rest-in-Peace Jake Flint is the only artist that I have ever seen that broke a guitar string and replaced it mid song just by adding a quick little funny storyRest-in-Peace @JakeFlintMusic . We will miss your music and hanging out withy you at @Mile0Fest Jake Flint is the only artist that I have ever seen that broke a guitar string and replaced it mid song just by adding a quick little funny story Rest-in-Peace @JakeFlintMusic. We will miss your music and hanging out withy you at @Mile0Fest 🙏🙏 https://t.co/W8nqttp4H1

Jake Flint was a famous singer and songwriter

Born in 1985, the Hallelujah singer was a native of Holdenville, South Eastern Oklahoma, and later moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Following his father's diagnosis of Lou Gherig's Disease, he was sent to learn guitar under the guidance of his father's friends. He became interested in bluegrass music and started following several jam bands alongside songwriters from Texas and Oklahoma.

Jake Flint released many successful singles and albums (Image via BucklesandBulls/Twitter)

Flint was heavily influenced by songwriters like Bob Childers, McClure, Tom Skinner, Boland, and others. He used to perform with his band across Oklahoma, Texas, and other locations.

His first album, I'm Not Okay, was released in 2016, and he continued to release more albums like Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom, Jake Flint and Love and Socially Distanced at the Mercury Lounge. He even performed at the Future Faces Show at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards in 2018.

The Oklahoma-based singer gained recognition for his performances at events, including the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Bob Childrens' Gypsy Café, Tom Skinner's Skyline Fest, and more. Following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he assisted in streaming projects for well-known artists.

