Who is Anna-May Robey from Love Island? Swansea native describes herself as “chatterbox”

Anna-May Robey is set to feature in Love Island's winter edition of the dating show, which begins on Monday, January 16, 2023. The 20-year-old is a from Swansea, Wales, and says that she is very chatty and is looking for someone who makes her laugh.

Anna-May Robey will appear with nine other 'islanders' who will couple up to compete with fellow contestants to forge relationships and find love. The show will also debut its new host this season, popular TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, who is replacing previous Love Island anchor Laura Whitmore.

ITV @ITV

Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns Heads are about to be turned!Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns #LoveIsland Heads are about to be turned! Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns #LoveIsland 😍 https://t.co/0kVDnOtxNN

Loe Island's 'energetic' Anna-May Robey is a 20-year-old payroll administrator who loves to chat

Swansea-native Anna-May Robey, who works as a payroll administrator, describes herself as an energetic chatterbox.

Anna-May Robey looks very similar to Gemma Owen, a contender in season eight of Love Island and made it all the way to the final. The latter clinched the runner-up position with a 23-year-old partner, Luca Bish aka the fishmonger. However, the two parted ways in November 2022.

A report from The Sun reveals that Anna-May Robey has caught the eye of the fishmonger. It remains to be seen what happens with this interesting development in the near future.

Explaining the reason behind joining the show, she said that since she's been single for some time, her mother has been "bugging" her to find a boyfriend. Noting that she is excited to try something new, Robey said that she thinks the show is a good way for her to meet someone.

The 20-year-old wants to bring fun to the villa and says that if someone asks her to jump in a pool, she would do it since she is always up for a joke. She added:

"I'll infuse the villa with vitality and have everyone playing games. Additionally, I'm not scared to obstruct others; if I admire someone, I'll let them know."

Anna-May Robey has said she is full of energy and is "always running around singing and screaming". While explaining what her family thinks regarding her bubbly nature, Anna states that her parents are constantly asking her to shut up.

She said that since she works from home all day, she barely speaks to people in person for two or three days a week. So, she says:

"When my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox."

Anna-May Robey detailed a past date that she won't be attempting to replicate. She said that she and her date went out to get some food and shared a bottle of wine. However, things didn't work out well as her date fell asleep while she was talking to him and Anna-May had to clink his wine glass to get him to wake up.

On what gives Anna-May the "ick," she says she doesn't like people who like to brag or are materialistic.

Anna May Robey will feature with 9 other 'islanders' in Love Island

The season's contestants other than Anna May Robey include:

Haris Namani

Olivia Hawkins

Shaq Muhammad

Tanyel Revan

Will Young

Ron Hall

Lana Jenkins

Kai Fagan

Tanya Mantegna.

Love Island will feature this year’s 10 singletons moving into an entirely new villa in South Africa. The beautiful villa is situated in Franschhoek Winelands, close to Cape Town.

Candidates on Love Island are in for a wild journey, especially with a new rule that prohibits them from utilizing their social media accounts while on the show. However, that's not all as the show's creators have added a new twist before the show's premiere.

For the first time in the show's history, viewers will vote in the first bombshell who will enter the villa. The two new bombshells set to enter are business executive Ellie and Tom, a footballer from Barnsley.

Voting is available via the Love Island app, which will end on Friday, January 13 at 9 pm, and the bombshell with the most votes will be allowed to enter the villa.

Love Island @LoveIsland Head to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Voting closes at 9pm on Friday 13th January Who will be the first Bombshell? YOU decideHead to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Voting closes at 9pm on Friday 13th January #LoveIsland Who will be the first Bombshell? YOU decide 😯 Head to the app now to vote to send Ellie or Tom into the villa! Voting closes at 9pm on Friday 13th January #LoveIsland https://t.co/lTvOFZlsc0

Love Island season 9 will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes