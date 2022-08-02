Michael Owen reacts to daughter Gemma finishing second in Love Island 

Liverpool legend Michael Owen is happy with his daughter Gemma’s performance in Love Island. The Englishman revealed his pride on after Gemma clinched second place in the Love Island finale on Monday (August 1).

Gemma Rose Owen, 19, has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry. She was one of Love Island’s standout performers, impressing with her charm and personality. She also made quite a pair with her partner Luca Bish, but the duo were not seen as the best couple in the fantasy island. Their rivals, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, were voted the winners.

Owen, who has always been supportive of Gemma, posted a heartfelt post on Twitter, writing:

"She's done us proud."

The former Real Madrid man also showered praise on his daughter on Snapchat, posting (via the Daily Mail):

“What a special girl. So proud of you @gemowen_1. Now get home as we've all missed you!”

Owen has been very supportive of his daughter’s endeavours but didn't accompany his wife Louise when she went to meet Luca. When Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail) asked him about his absence, Owen said it was his wife’s department.

“My wife will do that duty," said Owen. "I'll represent the horses, and she'll represent the daughter.”

Real Madrid stint derailed Michael Owen’s flourishing career

During his seven-year stint at Liverpool, Owen established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He won consecutive Premier League Golden Boot awards (1997-98 and 1998-99, scoring 18 goals apiece). Owen helped the club to a UEFA Cup, EFL Cup, and FA Cup treble in 2001. For his exploits, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or award that year.

In 2004, Real Madrid signed Own for €12 million, making him their latest Galactico. Unfortunately, things did not quite work out for the English striker in the Spanish capital. He failed to establish himself as a regular and left after scoring only 16 goals in 45 appearances for the Whites. He returned to the Premier League in 2005, joining Newcastle United for €25 million.

HENRY BM @HENRYMACHINE07 MICHAEL OWEN IS THE ONLY LIVERPOOL PLAYER TO EVER WIN THE Ballon d'Or.. 🤔



DID YOU KNOW ¿¿ MICHAEL OWEN IS THE ONLY LIVERPOOL PLAYER TO EVER WIN THE Ballon d'Or.. 🤔DID YOU KNOW ¿¿ https://t.co/f8j5CGvYUC

Had he not chosen to leave Merseyside for Madrid in 2004, Michael Owen could have become one of the Premier League’s leading goalscorers. The Englishman scored 150 goals for four different clubs, with most of them (118) coming for Liverpool. He won his lone Premier League title with Manchester United in 2010-11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far