Love Island season 9 premiere: Kai Fagan reminded fans of show’s alum Adam Collard

Love Island returned with a brand new season on ITV2 on Monday, January 16, 2023. Season 9 episode 1 featured host Maya Jama welcoming 10 singletons to Ludus Magnus villa in Franschhoek Wine Valley, South Africa.

One of the single men was Kai Fagan, who became the reason behind some drama on day 1. Interestingly, fans were less excited about the drama and were more curious about Kai’s similar looks to Love Island season 4 star Adam Collard.

Adam was one of the original cast members in the fourth season who was dumped on day 32. He was known for being involved with multiple women at once. Adam returned to the reality TV show in 2022 as well.

“Kai is giving Adam Collard”: Fans comment on Kai Fagan’s looks

Love Island fans claimed that Kai Fagan gave Adam Collard vibes. In fact, one online user even asked whether the two were brothers.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Abiola @itsabiolaa Kai looks like a lightskin Adam collard #loveisland Kai looks like a lightskin Adam collard #loveisland

Ty🦋💫 @tylaaaaaa14 #LoveIsland Kai already giving me Adam vibes Kai already giving me Adam vibes 😅#LoveIsland

c @sweetlifeofcudi #LoveIsland Kai looks like the black version of Adam #LoveIsland UK Kai looks like the black version of Adam 😭 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

MADELEINE @_badaleen Is it just me or does Kai sorta look like Adam Collard? #LoveIsland Is it just me or does Kai sorta look like Adam Collard? #LoveIsland

Stephyxoxo @Stephyxoxo4 #loveisland Anyone else think Kai looks a bit like Adam collard? Anyone else think Kai looks a bit like Adam collard?😂 #loveisland

In Love Island UK 2023, the 10 singletons who entered the villa in the premiere episode included:

Tanya Mahenga, 22, biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

Kai Fagan, 24, science and PE teacher from Manchester

Lana Jenkins, 25, makeup artist from Luton

Ron Hall, 25, financial advisor from Essex

Anna-May Robey, 20, payroll administrator from Swansea

Will Young, 23, farmer from Buckinghamshire

Tanyel Revan, 26, hairstylist from North London

Shaq Muhammad, 24, airport security officer from London

Olivia Hawkins, 27, ring girl and actress from Brighton

Haris Namani, 21, TV salesman from Doncaster

Kai Fagan was popular among Love Island season 9 women in episode 1

In the Love Island season 9 premiere, five single men and five single women entered the villa. After their arrival, host Maya Jama started the coupling process. As per the rules, Maya called out the girls one by one, and then the boys who were interested in a girl came forward. The female contestant got to choose her partner from the ones who showed interest. But there was a twist in the segment and it was any girl could steal or reject the proposal.

The first couple of 2023 was Tanya and Shaq. Anna-May then got the chance to choose a partner from two or three guys and picked Kai. For Lanna, Will stepped forward, but she picked Ron. Olivia brought in drama when it was her chance. She stole Anna-May’s partner Kai.

Betrayal didn’t end there. This time, Kai played the game and stepped forward when it was Tanyel’s turn. As a result, the latter picked Kai, leaving Olivia single. Anna-May again got the chance to choose a partner and thus picked Haris. The last two contestants were Olivia and Will, so they became a pair by default.

The bombardment of twists and turns was not over. Just 20 seconds before the end of episode 1, Love Island season 9 welcomed its first bombshell. Generally, bombshells arrive after one episode, but this time, the segment was introduced on day 1.

A few days ago, the show’s producers ran a voting poll for the fans. They had to choose between two bombshells who could enter the villa in episode 1. The choices were between Ellie Spence and Tom Clare.

Going by the premiere episode, viewers picked Tom Clare as the first bombshell to join the islanders.

Love Island season 9 will return to ITV2 or ITVX on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) with a new episode.

