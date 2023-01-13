Who is Kai Fagan? Love Island contestant’s brother Dean featured in ITV’s Coronation Street

24-year-old Kai Fagan is set to feature in Love Island's winter edition of the popular dating show, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 16. The islander is a native of Manchester, who calls himself a strict teacher and is in search of chemistry first and biology later villa.

Kai Fagan will appear alongside 9 more 'islanders' who will couple up to compete with fellow contestants to forge relationships and find love. The show is set to debut as a brand new host this season with popular TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, who'll be replacing erstwhile Love Island anchor Laura Whitmore.

Take a closer look at the islanders below:

Meet islander Kai Fagan, a strict teacher from Manchester

Kai Fagan, a 24-year-old resident of Manchester, England, is of Jamaican descent. He teaches science and physical education and presently plays semi-pro rugby for Burnage RFC after playing rugby 7s for Jamaica. He says that "technically," he is in possession of three degrees from different colleges.

He describes himself as a "cool, caring, very spontaneous, and a wonderful guy" who always puts his "friends and family first" and spends a lot of time with them. As per the RadioTimes report, Kai Fagan stated that he is "single by choice," but he is now "searching for the right girl".

Kai currently has over 6,910 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Since the villa is an "ideal" place to meet people, Kai Fagan anticipates spending a lot of time with the women there.

According to the Irish Mirror, Kai reportedly said:

"When you first meet someone you never normally get to spend that much time with them, so when you’re genuinely looking for a connection, the Villa is the perfect place to do it."

Kai Fagan's cousin Dean Fagan featured in ITV’s Coronation Street

Kai Fagan is the cousin of former Coronation Street actor Dean Fagan and also went to school with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.

Between March 2014 and January 2018, Dean Fagan, 35, portrayed mechanic Luke Britton on ITV's Coronation Street.

Since Dean's character's exit from Coronation Street involved an unexpected murder, his decision to leave the show was kept a secret until the airing of his farewell episode.

When asked about his claim to fame, Kai stated:

"Dean, my cousin, worked on Coronation Street. Marcus Rashford and I were in the same class at school. I got a lot of experiences because Manchester United supported the school I attended."

Kai Fagan will feature alongside 9 more 'islanders' in

Love Island

The 9th season of Love Island will feature 9 more contestants, other than Kai Fagan, that includes Haris Namani, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Anna-May Robey, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, and Tanya Mantegna.

Love Island will feature this year’s 10 singletons moving into an entirely new villa in South Africa. The beautiful villa is situated in Franschhoek Winelands, close to Cape Town. The show will feature a brand new host, Maya Jama, who is a former TV presenter.

Contestants on Love Island are in for a rollercoaster ride, especially with the new rules prohibiting them from utilizing their social media accounts while they are on the show.

However, Love Island creators have added a new twist before the show is set to premiere. For the first time ever in the show's history, viewers will vote for the first bombshell to enter the villa. The two new bombshells set to enter are business executives Ellie and Tom, a footballer from Barnsley.

Voting will be available via the Love Island app, which will end on Friday, January 13 at 9 pm, and the bombshell with the most votes will be allowed to enter the villa.

Love Island season 9 will air on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

