“SAVAGE!”: Love Island fans laud Shaq Muhammad for calling out Ron Hall in season 9 episode 12

Love Island season 9 aired episode 12 on Friday, featuring Ron Hall flip-flopping between OG islander Lana Jenkins and bombshell Ellie Spence.

When Ron discussed his situation with the boys by stating that he had to pick one of the girls, co-star Shaq Muhammad called him out for expressing feelings to both girls.

Love Island fans lauded Shaq for stepping up for the girls and putting Ron in his place after he flip-flopped.

In episode 12, Ron was seen promising Lana that he would not be swayed by his new partner Ellie. Later, he told Ellie that he would like to give their relationship a chance as well.

What did Shaq say to Ron in Love Island’s new episode?

After the recent recoupling, Ellie Spence picked Ron Hall as her partner, who was earlier coupled up with Lana Jenkins.

In the latest episode of Love Island 2023, fans witnessed Ron telling Lana that he would like to continue their relationship and would inform Ellie about the same. However, he told the latter that he would like to explore the new connection with the bombshell and that he made it clear to Lana as well.

Seeing his behavior, Shaq called Ron out in front of all the boys. He mentioned that Ron was playing with the feelings of both girls as he made a “360” turn while talking to Ellie.

Shaq said that he would have understood Ron’s situation if he had said from the start that Lana was Ron’s number one but he was also open to exploring when new contestants enter the villa.

The airport security officer added:

“But you’ve [Ron] gone to her [Lana] and said 'I am investing my 100 percent energy into you, it would take serious serious enough for my head to turn.'”

Shaq further slammed Ron for flipping 360 degrees while talking to Ellie. Ron initially told Lana that he would shut down any possibility of romance with Ellie because he wanted to be with Lana, but then did the opposite.

Love Island fans were impressed with Shaq as he put Ron in his place. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

:) @sillygoose0 I absolutely love Shaq for being the only boy to straight up tell Ron that he doesn’t agree with what he’s doing #LoveIsland I absolutely love Shaq for being the only boy to straight up tell Ron that he doesn’t agree with what he’s doing #LoveIsland

sza's bloodstain @yesniax glad Shaq kept it real with Ron. Rarely do we see men holding other men accountable like that #loveisland glad Shaq kept it real with Ron. Rarely do we see men holding other men accountable like that #loveisland

alexis ☁️ @thealexisrae shoutout to shaq for putting ron in his place because boy is all over the place #loveisland shoutout to shaq for putting ron in his place because boy is all over the place #loveisland

Lauren @xlawrenx #loveisland Shaq putting Ron in his place Shaq putting Ron in his place 👑 #loveisland https://t.co/hPcpVNiFld

Destiny @dentooo How do I send a cold bottle of beer to Shaq ? He deserves even more than two for speaking sense into Ron’s head. #loveisland How do I send a cold bottle of beer to Shaq ? He deserves even more than two for speaking sense into Ron’s head. #loveisland

Catlas @Catlas63 Really here for Shaq telling Ron that what he’s doing is muggy #loveisland Really here for Shaq telling Ron that what he’s doing is muggy #loveisland

Bajan City Girl @AfricanBabe_B Rate Shaq for telling Ron he was wrong in front all the boys too #loveisland Rate Shaq for telling Ron he was wrong in front all the boys too #loveisland

👤 @CherrySays_ I respect Shaq for talking to Ron about his behaviour still. He seems like a good friend #loveisland I respect Shaq for talking to Ron about his behaviour still. He seems like a good friend #loveisland

Lana shuts down Ron in Love Island 2023 episode 12

In Love Island season 9 episode 12, Ellie Spencer asked Ron Hall whether Lana Jenkins knew about the new couple agreeing to explore their connection. To this, Ron stated that Lana was aware of it.

In reality, Ron had told Lana that Ellie would not sway him away from her. He later told Lana that he would like to explore his options with Ellie only because he respects the latter and would not like to just shut her down. But he assured her that he would "come back" to Lana in the end.

Lana replied:

“This coming back sh** though, like, please Dom’t expect me to…I am taking a step back now. Seriously, I’m not involved in this sh**. Don’t want to be part of it, okay? So that’s that.”

She further said:

“No, but I’m not doing this, like, us being, like, kissing and affectionate thing when you’re cracking on with someone else. I’m not doing it. So don’t expect that from me. I am not getting involved in a trio thing. I’m not. I’m not second best, I’m first.”

Ron then stated that she was the best for him and that he just wanted confirmation from her that she would be there when he comes back in the future. Lana politely shut him down by saying that he could not have the “best of both worlds” and that she was not in the “world” that he was in at the time. She clarified that she wanted out of the situation.

Tune in to ITV2 to watch Love Island season 9 daily. A new episode will be released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) on ITV2.

