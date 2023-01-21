Love Island 2023: Fans can’t get over Shaq packing David’s suitcase scene after bombshell gets dumped in episode 5

Love Island 2023 premiered this week and has aired five episodes so far. In season 9 episode 5, the show held its first elimination where bombshell David Salako was dumped from the villa.

Although fans were heartbroken to see David leaving, they couldn’t get over the scene where Shaq was quick enough to pack up the bombshell’s bag. Viewers found the scene hilarious.

David entered the villa in episode 4 and soon connected with Tanya Mahenga, especially after their first kiss. During the eliminations, David seemed confident that Tanya would pick him over her original partner, Shaq Muhammad. But things didn’t go as expected.

Fans felt “Shaq couldn’t wait to get David out” of the villa

Shaq Muhammad, 24, an airport security officer from London, was seen pulling up David Salako’s suitcase and packing all his stuff in it. While the OG islander was packing, the 25-year-old money advisor looked disappointed and shocked by his elimination.

Love Island fans couldn’t get over Shaq’s packing scene. While some found it funny, others felt as if Shaq disrespected David.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

In Love Island season 9 episode 5, Tanya and David were seen bonding, indicating that she was going to pick the money advisor over Shaq.

But she did the opposite, leaving David in shock. After the eliminations, David said:

“Me and Tanya did have a good bond. We just found it easy to have a conversation with each other. But maybe that’s all it was between us, just good conversation.”

He added:

“I didn’t know who Tanya was going to pick. It was a 50/50 split between Shaq and I. The four things she said during the re-coupling, I thought were about me, and then she picked Shaq. I was like, that’s wonderful.”

Love Island 2023 new pairs after islanders’ first recoupling

While David Salako was dumped after the islanders’ first recoupling, Love Island season 9 episode 5 gave viewers their new pairs.

New bombshell Zara Deniz, who entered the villa with David in episode 4, picked Tom Clare. The remaining pairs included:

• Lana Jenkins and Will Young

• Anna-May Robey and Kai Fagan

• Olivia Hawkins and Haris Namani

• Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad

• Tanyel Revan and Ron Hall

In addition to the recoupling and eliminations, the latest episode also featured Shaq and Haris talking about their fight from episode 4. During the argument, Shaq called the fellow islander “sh*t stirrer” after Haris pushed David to explain his kiss with Shaq’s partner Tanya.

In episode 5, Will approached Shaq and stated that he was hurt when Shaq called him a “sh*t stirrer.” In response, the airport security officer said:

“I get that you’re young and you’ve got all this energy and things like that, but sometime you need to understand certain situations and know what to say, and when to say it, and I don’t think you get that.”

The two later sorted things out between themselves. Apart from this, a short drama took place between Olivia and bombshell Zara after the latter labeled Olivia as “two-faced” during a beer pong game.

Zara mentioned that it was banter for her, but Olivia took it to heart and was annoyed at the bombshell.

In a confessional, Zara said:

“I was reluctant to speak to her tonight, but I’m glad I squashed it. I think she knew what she was doing and she did pick me for a reason.”

Meanwhile, Love Island season 9 will air never-seen-before clips on Saturday, January 21, 2021. A new episode will be released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) on ITV2.

