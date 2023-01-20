“Looked away for one second”: Love Island fans wondered what happened between Shaq and Haris in season 9 episode 4

Love Island UK season 9 premiered this week with a new batch of singletons arriving in the villa to find love. In the latest episode 4, viewers missed a fight between Shaq and Haris as it escalated out of the blue.

Fans claimed that they looked away from the screen for two seconds and the two islanders were having a heated argument. They wondered what happened between the two hunks.

The feud started when Haris asked David about his kiss with Shaq’s partner Tanya. Haris was seen teasing David to share his experience, even though the latter made it clear that he was uncomfortable sharing it in front of Shaq.

Shaq and Haris’ heated conversation explained

Shaq and Haris Namani started fighting out of nowhere while the boys were having a normal conversation in Love Island season 9 episode 4.

It started when Haris asked the new bombshell, David, about his kiss with Tanya. To this, David explained that he was not comfortable with the discussion in front of her partner Shaq. But Haris kept on insisting on David talking about it.

David responded:

“What’s wrong with you bro?"

Shaq intervened in the conversation by saying that Tanya “snogged” David and expressed his annoyance towards Haris for stirring the situation.

Shaq said:

“You’re [pointing at Haris] so annoying bro. You do this all the time bro, like relax.”

Haris raised his voice and asked Shaq to “shut the f**k up.” The latter responded by repeating his fellow islander’s statement, followed by calling Haris a “prick.”

Shaq added:

“You do this all the time, bro. You just try and f***ing sh*t stir. You sh*t stir all the time.”

The two then got up and started shouting at each other. While Haris asked Shaq Muhammad not to speak to him like that, the latter responded by saying that he would speak to him however he wanted.

The girls were sitting on the balcony, looking down to see what happened. The fight escalated and ended pretty quickly as Will pulled Haris away and Ron took Shaq in the opposite direction.

As the argument happened out of nowhere, fans wondered what happened and how things escalated in seconds. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

More details on Love Island season 9 episode 4

In Love Island 2023 episode 4, two new bombshells, David Salako and Zara Deniz, joined the islanders. The group participated in some raunchy activities where some were seen kissing the opposite gender, who was not his/her partner.

Newbie Zara was seen forming a connection with Will, who is currently single after bombshell Tom Clare stole his partner Olivia.

The official synopsis of Love Island season 9 episode 4 read:

“The Islanders get their graft on, and an evening party game mixes things up by testing the couplings... what will happen next for them?”

The upcoming episode will feature the first elimination of season 9. Zara and David will pick their partners, and the islander who will not be chosen by anyone will be dumped from the villa.

So far, David, Zara, and Will are singles, while the couples include Lanna and Ron, Tanya and Shaq, Tanyel and Kai Fagan, Olivia and Tom, and Anna-May and Haris.

To watch the upcoming episode 5, viewers can tune in to ITV2 on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET).

Love Island season 9 airs new episodes every day on ITV2 and ITVX.

