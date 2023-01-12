What is Shaq Muhammad’s favorite movie? Meet the Love Island season 9 contestant

Love Island is set to return to screens after being absent for over two years and fans are excited. Ringing in season 9 are 10 new singles ready to find love on the reality dating show.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Shaq Muhammad. He is an airport security officer whose favorite movie is Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried’s Dear John.

Love Island UK season 9 is set to air on January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2.

Meet Shaq Muhammad ahead of his appearance in Love Island season 9

Amongst the 10 singles set to appear on the ITV2 show is Shaq Muhammad. He was born in London and currently works as an airport security officer.

The 24-year-old is sure that he will be the talk of the terminal post his decision to appear in Love Island season 9.

In a conversation with Bustle, Shaq described himself as a “softy,” who likes to get cozy to watch romantic films, and often finds himself crying while watching them.

As for his favorite movie, Dear john, he said:

"Any time I’m with someone and they say, ‘Let’s watch a romantic film, I’m like, ‘How about Dear John, how does that sound?"

The Love Island star believes that he is quick to fall in love, something he says his friends and family would agree with. He believes that he wears his heart on his sleeve, and if he finds someone he clicks with, he falls “very hard, very fast.” He’s an emotional person and believes that this trait is both a blessing and a curse.

His reason for being on the show is clear - he wants to meet his future wife. He added that the person he marries is hopefully in the villa. Shaq hasn’t had much luck with his previous relationships and said that he would be on the show to be in the sun and find hopefully find the love of his life.

The Love Island contestant has already started gaining attention on social media. While his current Instagram following stands at 4,037 it is likely to increase once the show airs. Much like the other contestants, Shaq isn’t allowed to use his social media during the show.

Earlier the contestants’ loved ones and family could still post pictures on their accounts, but the new rule forbids that as well. This came into being to protect the contestants and their family members against the adverse and negative effects of social media.

Other rules the contestants have to follow

While the show has a mellow and chill vibe, it takes a lot to ensure that it all goes according to plan. As part of the show, contestants are not allowed to abuse drugs, have to limit their intake of alcohol, and cannot display nudity.

Other rules include:

No violence, bullying, or inappropriate language

No branded clothing

No self-gratification while showering

No clocks

As part of the new set of rules, the singles are mandated to take part in various workshops to help their experience on the show. The workshops will provide psychological support and training on how to handle negative social media attention, financial management, and conversations about the impact of their participation.

There is also an aftercare package that helps contestants deal with issues that may arise post the show.

Tune in on January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2 or stream the show on ITVX.

