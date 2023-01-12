“Just a BEAST”: The Challenge fans praise Horacio after he wins five eliminations in a row

Episode 14 of The Challenge season 38 aired live on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 on MTV. This week, the Ride or Dies were put through an all-new scary nighttime challenge.

In the episode, titled Terrorist of Love, the contestants had to complete a new task in order to save themselves from elimination.

Located on top of a building in the beautiful city of Buenos Aries, this week's challenge was literally taken to the next level. Called, It Takes Two To Tango, the contestants had to put themselves in pairs. Since they had an uneven number of players, one contestant from each team would have to compete twice.

The challenge required the pairs to dance their way into the sky on a narrow beam. Along the way, they were faced with certain obstacles. If they hit a circle, they would have to do a turn like in the tango. They had to dance their way to the end of the narrow beam, turn around and come back in 10 minutes.

After everyone completed the challenge, it was revealed that Faysal and Kaycee had the fastest time and won the challenge. The remaining contenders were in danger of being eliminated. Since it was a guys week elimination, the women were safe. Ultimately, it all boiled down between Devin, Jordan, and Horacio.

After interrogation and voting, Devin was saved. This left Jordan and Horacio battling it out against each other in the elimination challenge. Over the past few weeks, Horacio has been a beast when it comes to elimination challenges, and that's exactly what happened this week too.

Although for a second it might've looked like Jordan had the upper hand, ultimately, Horacio emerged the winner and was saved from elimination.

Reality TV Junkie! @_TVLiveTweeter 🏽 #TheChallenge38 @TheChallenge Horacio is just a BEAST! I am so proud of him. He has been showing all of them out!! @TheChallenge Horacio is just a BEAST! I am so proud of him. He has been showing all of them out!! 💪🏽❤️ #TheChallenge38

Fans who witnessed Horacio win the elimination challenge once again, took to social media to laud the contestant.

"I am so proud of him": The Challenge season 38 fans are rooting for Horacio after his win in the elimination challenge

Taking to Twitter, fans praised Horacio because this was the fifth elimination challenge he had won. Fans also added that he was the rookie of the season and had a high chance of being called back to compete on The Challenge.

Some fans also shared that they were proud of him and that it was a well-deserved win.

Jdragó @Jshenron That elimination was phenomenal. Jordan & Horacio did the damn thing tonight #TheChallenge38 That elimination was phenomenal. Jordan & Horacio did the damn thing tonight #TheChallenge38

Connor @Connorreality Horacio winning FIVE eliminations on his rookie szn let alone flinging Jordan this episode now THATS father #TheChallenge38 Horacio winning FIVE eliminations on his rookie szn let alone flinging Jordan this episode now THATS father #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/TPNVmxPMOj

Raven 🔮✨ @boujieeraven 🥵#TheChallenge38 Loving Horacio this season. Not going to lie, I haven’t looked at a player like this since OG daddy Loving Horacio this season. Not going to lie, I haven’t looked at a player like this since OG daddy 😂🥵#TheChallenge38 https://t.co/C7YFLzfG7J

John @JJRiot88 I’ve been watching @TheChallenge since I was 16yrs old, and let me tell that elimination was intense. Congratulations HORACIO #TheChallenge38 I’ve been watching @TheChallenge since I was 16yrs old, and let me tell that elimination was intense. Congratulations HORACIO #TheChallenge38

Irwin Juarez @irwinnnn16 #TheChallenge38 Horacio is a record holder on his rookie season Horacio is a record holder on his rookie season 🙌🙌🙌 #TheChallenge38

What happened this week on The Challenge season 38?

This week's elimination challenge was a classic and all about force, speed, and strength. Called Balls In, Horacio and Jordan had to try and score a goal in the goalpost in the center of the field. They each had to play offense and defense, and the contestant with the highest score at the end of best of three, would win.

Ultimately, although Jordan was a tough competitor, Horacio emerged as the winner. But if fans thought it was the end for Jordan, they were wrong. He returned, because his Ride or Die partner was still in the game.

However, if she also gets eliminated in the next women's challenge, it would be the end of the game for both. If she wins, he will return to the game.

The Challenge season 38 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

