The Challenge season 38 episode 18 recap: Fans react to Nany nailing the eating challenge and throwing up on Bananas 

The Challenge aired episode 18 on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm ET, featuring the second leg of the 100-hour-long finale. While the episode started with Tori and Devin getting a huge lead, other teams eventually managed to catch up with them. As the gap between the teams got smaller, tensions began to rise, and viewers saw every team fighting at one point or the other during the episode.

Episode 18 comprised an eating challenge that consisted of bread rolls and pasta. Bananas and Nany dominated the challenge and earned themselves a lead by the end of The Challenge episode.

"Nany is a beast": Fans react to Nany’s performance during The Challenge eating challenge

Fans took to social media to praise Nany’s performance during the spaghetti eating challenge where she ended up puking on her ride-or-die Johnny Bananas on the recent episode of The Challenge season 38.

During the segment, Johnny joked about Nany spitting spaghetti in his mouth so he could swallow it since she was having trouble at one brief point. While the latter may not have spit the food in his mouth, she did end up puking on her partner and even in his pocket.

Viewers of the show had a lot to talk about following the episode's release. One user noted that while Nany's segment got them "gagging," Johnny remained completely unfazed by Nany puking on him. Another user pointed out their “old married couple” communication and reacted to Nany not listening to Bananas even when he gave her good advice.

Check out what viewers have to say about the episode:

About The Challenge food task, a netized said that it “was stg else," and that they’re not sure who came up with these challenges. They added:

"The fact TJ laughs in their face is not funny esp. when you are in the moment but watching it from home it's hilarious. Nany nailed that tho"

Adrianna 🦂 @_KrayZBeautiful 🤣 #TheChallenge Nany throwing up on Bananas was the best Nany throwing up on Bananas was the best 😂🤣😂 #TheChallenge

Many other users also took to Twitter to commend Nany on her performance during the task. Strat Chat Podcast said that "Spaghetti Nany is a BEAST," while another said “noodle Nany for the win.”

What happened this week on The Challenge season 38?

In this week’s episode of The Challenge, contestants got a step closer to finishing the 100-hour-long finale. While the MTV show started with Tori and Devin in the lead, Johnny and Nany quickly closed the gap and the eating checkpoint.

The beginning of the episode saw the fourth checkpoint containing a swamp and a puzzle. Despite Aneesa’s injury, they started to close the gap between themselves and Banany, while Tori and Devin maintained a lead after Tori realized that the puzzle followed a mirror pattern.

Nany informed Johnny that one of her knees was hurting every time she bent it. Meanwhile, when the teams reached the campsite, they had to solve another puzzle. Tori and Devin quickly solved the puzzle and called it a day.

The next morning, The Challenge episode 18 presented contestants with their next task, which was to push cars that did not have engines in them. Devin and Tori maintained their lead while Banany placed second and Jordan and Aneesa came in third.

However, in the final challenge of the day, an eating challenge, Nany and Bananas changed the dynamics as they quickly ate their bread rolls and a huge plate of spaghetti. They were then presented with bowls of ice cream, which they were not happy with. At the end of the day, they got the lead, Devin and Tori secured the second spot, and Aneesa and Jordan came third.

Tune in next week on Wednesday, February 15 at 8 pm ET to see who ultimately wins season 38.

