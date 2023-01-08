"Feel more like hot potato being tossed": Johnny Bananas on how no one wants to deal with him on The Challenge

The Challenge contestants Johhny Banana and Chauncey Palmer recently conversed about the MTV show while on an episode of Bananas’ podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas. During the conversation, the two spoke about certain cast members and their respective approaches to the show.

The veteran player got candid about how he felt about the show, much like he’s done in previous episodes of the podcast, and said that he feels that everyone tosses him around and hopes someone else can deal with him.

He added:

“I feel more like a hot potato being tossed than a banana on the show.”

Johnny Bananas and Chauncey get candid about The Challenge season 38

The Challenge season 38 tweaked the format just a little bit and had contestants compete in pairs with the real-life ride or die. Each team consisted of those who could rely on each other and have been through thick and thin with each other in life.

Bananas and Chauncey recently got a chance to speak about their experiences on the show and how they approach an enduring show such as The Challenge. In the podcast, Chauncey mentioned that he would rather compete in the finals with someone who has multiple wins under their belt and is a good competitor to make it mean more.

Meanwhile, the veteran contestant has a different approach and would rather get rid of “all the best” that he would want to run against. He added:

“I mean, dude, if someone’s like literally like on crutches, I’m like, that’s who I want to go against.”

Bananas had another The Challenge contestant on one of the previous episodes of the podcast who commented on Chauncey’s way of doing things. Nelson said that as a rookie, Chauncey didn’t take the opportunity to get rid of a “seven-time champion” before the finals. He also added that maybe he was trying to take revenge on behalf of his girlfriend and implied that his personal feelings may have gotten the better of him.

In the episode, Chauncey explained that he was open with the cast member about what was going to happen if he went against Amber and that he knew that it “was going to go firm at some point.”

Chauncey added that Nelson also had the opportunity to take Bananas' name and didn’t but doesn’t understand why the dirty work fell on his shoulders. The Challenge veteran responded by saying that nobody wants to deal with him.

He said:

“I don’t feel like a banana on the show, more like a hot potato. Everyone’s just tossing me around like, no, no, you deal with him.”

He added that his fellow contestants keep accusing each other of “not pulling the trigger” on him, but nobody does it even though they all had the opportunity. Chauncey added that he didn’t understand why the burden fell on him, especially since the two contestants never had any problems with each other.

In fact, Johnny stated at the beginning of the podcast that Palmer was his favorite male rookie on The Challenge and that he was one of his top two veterans on the show, behind Jordan.

The MTV show airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.

