Did The Masked Singer season 9 format change? New twists and more details explored

The Masked Singer season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on FOX network. The fan-favorite reality singing competition involves celebrities who perform in costumes and masks on the tv show. Their real identities are only made public when they are eliminated from the competition.

Using the celebrity's performance and hints dropped during the program, the show's judges attempt to identify the performer.

Along with host Nick Cannon, celebrity judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be returning once again for season 9 of the show.

However, this season has introduced a new format for eliminations and unmaskings and a major twist in the series with the all-star judging panel getting a "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell.

Sudden eliminations and more: There's plenty to keep viewers interested in The Masked Singer season 9

The Masked Singer season 9 has generated quite the hype thanks to its changed format and new twists in the upcoming season.

The new episodes will include the twists first introduced during the previous season, such as a tournament modeled after the Champion of the Masked Singer. Besides that, the series will now also have double unmaskings and quick eliminations in each episode.

FOX TV's official synopsis of the show, as per PENN LIVE, states:

"Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the ‘Ding Dong Keep it On’ Bell.”

The "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell of The Masked Singer season 9 is reminiscent of the "Take It Off" buzzer from season 6's competition, which allowed panelists to force a celebrity to instantly remove their mask if they correctly identified them.

Uncertainty exists about whether the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell can be used each week or if it can only be used once throughout the season.

As reported by Express UK, some of the characters appearing this season are French Hen, Doll, Axolotl, Moose, Mustang, Dandelion, Gargoyle, Fairy, Jackalope, and California Roll.

Owing to the success of theme nights in season 8, they will once again make their return in season 9.

So far, the series has incorporated themes like Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, '90s Night, Thanksgiving, Fright Night, ABBA Night, New York Night, DC Superhero Night, Sesame Street Night, '80s Night, Movie Night, and The Masked Singer in Space Night.

As per Variety, FOX stated that the participants for season 9 have collectively sold 95,231,000 records, earned 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, ten gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the stage design for The Masked Singer has also been changed for audiences, who will once more be allowed to vote for their preferred masked celebrity performance.

The performer who receives the fewest votes will reveal themselves mid-show, and the two remaining singers will then compete in a Battle Royale, with the winner moving on to compete for the following week, and the loser unmasking. All of this will ultimately result in the semi-final competition featuring three finalists.

Who won The Masked Singer season 8?

Comedian Eric Idle (Hedgehog), singer Chris Kirkpatrick (Hummingbird), and actor William Shatner (Knight), were all participants in season 8 of the show, but ultimately, it was 36-year-old actress Amber Riley (Harp) who made it all the way to finale and won, taking home the Golden Mask Trophy,

Pop group Wilson Phillips (Lambs) came in second in the competition.

The Exorcist star, Linda Blair (Scarecrow) withdrew after the first round of season 8, citing that she had achieved her goal of raising awareness for her charity, the Linda Blair World Heart Foundation.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and Fox Studios, The Masked Singer season 9 premieres on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 pm ET only on FOX. It can also be streamed on fuboTV.

