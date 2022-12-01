Who won The Masked Singer season 8 grand finale? Fans ecstatic as their favorite bags the trophy

The Masked Singer season 8 has finally ended, with the winner being crowned. The reality TV competition series aired its two-hour epic grand finale on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Fans finally got to see who won the title and if their predictions were correct from the start.

The two finalists who battled it out against each other in the grand finale were none other than fan favorites, The Harp and The Lambs. They beat all odds, won against every other masked celebrity, and made their way to the grand finale. In the history of The Masked Singer, this season was also the first which was dominated by female finalists.

Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy also returned to their seats as the panelists tried to figure out who the celebrities under the masks might be. During the two-hour epic grand finale, the two finalists battled it out against each other for the crown.

The Harp performed her rendition of Lady Gaga's The Edge of Glory and John Mayer's Gravity. Meanwhile, The Lambs performed their rendition of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman, and I Want to Know What Love is by Foreigner.

After their performances, the judges and the studio audience voted for their favorite finalists. Once the votes were tallied, host Nick Cannon revealed that the winner of The Masked Singer season 8 title was the Harp. The coveted Golden Mask was also bagged by The Harp.

Since The Harp won the title of The Masked Singer season 8, The Lambs were unmasked first. They were revealed to be the platinum-selling girl group, Wilson Philips. Finally, The Harp was also revealed to be Amber Riley, an award-winning actress.

Upon witnessing The Harp being crowned as the winner, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans glad that The Harp won The Masked Singer season 8 grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans couldn't control their excitement as they claimed that the right celebrity won the title. They were also glad that their prediction turned out to be correct. From the beginning of The Harp's first performance, fans predicted that it was Amber Riley under the mask.

Derek Hall @deejay2419 #TheMaskedSinger Finally the person i wanted to win from the beginning finally wins! Congrats the the Harp Finally the person i wanted to win from the beginning finally wins! Congrats the the Harp ❤️ #TheMaskedSinger

jordan @jordancraft_ me pretending to be shocked when I knew who The Harp was from the first episode.. #TheMaskedSinger me pretending to be shocked when I knew who The Harp was from the first episode.. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/KACeV0oeRw

meagan ミ☆ @meaganmb92 I knew the harp was Amber Riley from day one. So happy for her. She deserved it #TheMaskedSinger I knew the harp was Amber Riley from day one. So happy for her. She deserved it #TheMaskedSinger

It’s the gleek in me I know the voice of Mercedes Jones from ANYWHERE #TheMaskedSinger I knew from the very beginning the harp was Amber Riley…It’s the gleek in me I know the voice of Mercedes Jones from ANYWHERE I knew from the very beginning the harp was Amber Riley…It’s the gleek in me I know the voice of Mercedes Jones from ANYWHERE 😌 #TheMaskedSinger

Here's the judges predictions about The Harp and The Lambs on The Masked Singer season 8

Before the unmasking of The Lambs, the judges made one final guess as to who they thought was under the mask.

Jenny McCarthy -The Chicks

Ken Jeong - Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian

Robin Thicke - Wilson Phillips

Nicole Scherzinger - Wilson Phillips

As for The Harp, here's who the judges thought was under the mask.

Robin Thicke - Yvette Nicole Brown

Jenny McCarthy - Jordin Sparks

Ken Jeong - Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Scherzinger - Amber Riley

Nicole was the only judge to have guessed both the finalists right.

As of now, there is no information about season 9 of The Masked Singer. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the popular reality show.

