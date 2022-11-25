"So deserved": The Masked Singer season 8 fans are elated as the Lambs move on to the grand finale

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, November 24, 2022 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The reality TV competition series aired with its semi-finals featuring the top 3 masked celebrities battling it out for a spot in next week's grand finale.

Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke returned to their seats in the judges panel. This week's theme was dedicated to Thanksgiving. The three semi-finalists based their clues on what they were thankful for as well.

The Harp, Snowstorm and Lambs competed against each other in an epic three-way battle. They each had to perform a song of their choice. They finally took part in the season's first ever three-way battle.

After the performances, the two contestants with the highest number of votes from the studio audience advanced to the grand finale. The contestant with the lowest number of votes was unmasked.

The first contestant to make it through to the grand finale was the Harp. It all boiled down between the Lambs and Snowstorm. After a much anticipated surprise, host Nick Cannon revealed that the second finalist to join the Harp in the finale was none other than the Lambs.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions when they found out that the Lambs were making it to the finale. Several people were ecstatic that their favorite group, the Lambs, made it to the finale of The Masked Singer season 8.

The Masked Singer fans claim they're glad the Lambs advanced to the grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was the right decision to vote for the Lambs to send them to the finale, claiming that they deserved it. Some also added that they predicted the trio would make it to the grand finals along with the Harp.

Cindy H @MzCindy81 I'm so glad that The Harp and The Lambs are in the finale! #TheMaskedSinger I'm so glad that The Harp and The Lambs are in the finale! #TheMaskedSinger

#TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger The right masks advanced into the finale !!! The Harp and the Lambs killed it tonight !! The right masks advanced into the finale !!! The Harp and the Lambs killed it tonight !! #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger

Jasmine 🌸✨ @jazzy_j_97 🏽 🏽 #TheMaskedSinger THE LAMBS ARE GOING TO THE FINALE! THE LAMBS ARE GOING TO THE FINALE! 🙌🏽👏🏽 #TheMaskedSinger

Here's the clues and hints the Lambs gave the judges on The Masked Singer season 8

For their first performance, the Lambs performed their rendition of Lady A's I Need You Now. Prior to their performance, they shared a clue package saying, that they were the most thankful for each other and have been since they were "little girls." The Lambs said that they were "young ladies" when they hit big and though they were grateful for the success, they were also getting burnt out and began having issues.

Continuing, they shared,

"We knew that going our separate ways was probably the best decision at that time. It was a good thing for us. It really gives you perspective, and a break, and you can find yourself again. When we reunited it was like no time had passed. That bond is what we are taking into the semifinals."

After their performance, they shared an onstage clue, a plaque that said, "REUNION."

The Masked Singer trio told the judges,

"For a long time, I didn’t think that we would be singing together on stage ever again, but I never gave up on the three of us getting back together. It’s unthinkable for us not to be singing together again for the rest of our lives."

The Lambs and Harp will battle it out against each other in an epic two-part finale that will air next week on Fox.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

