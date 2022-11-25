The Masked Singer season 8 semi-finals: Why is internet divided over Snowstorm's elimination? Cause explored

The Masked Singer season 8 returned with an all-new episode on Thursday night. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the reality series aired its first ever two-night event where they aired back-to-back episodes two nights in a row.

It was time for the semi-finals as the top 3 masked celebrities took to center stage battling it out for a spot in the grand finale. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returned to their seats in the panel alongside host Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer celebrated Thanksgiving on the show. The clues of the contestants were also themed based on what they were thankful for in life.

The Harp, Lambs and Snowstorm took to center stage for an epic three-way battle where they each sang a song of their choice. Apart from that, they also competed against each other in the season's first ever three-way Battle Royale. Sadly, at the end of their performance, the one with the least votes was unmasked.

Much to everyone's surprise, the masked celebrity who was eliminated after their semi-final performance was Snowstorm.

Snowstorm has been a fan favorite since her first performance on the famed reality TV show. Her voice impressed not just the judges but the audience and viewers at home as well. Apart from that, fans also enjoyed her roasting the judges with her comebacks.

Sadly with her now eliminated from the competition, fans seem to have mixed reactions. They took to social media to share their opinions. While some were sad that Snowstorm didn't make it to the finale, others claimed that it was the right decision.

Fans affected by Snowstorm's elimination from The Masked Singer season 8

Taking to Twitter, some fans claimed that the Snowstorm was robbed from a spot in the grand finale. A few also added that she deserved to be in the finale over the Lambs.

Meanwhile, a few others claimed that the decision was right and that it was time for the Snowstorm to go home. Adding to that, some also shared that they predicted it would be the Snowstorm being unmasked.

I never knew Nikki Glaser had such an amazing voice. I truly believe Snow Storm should have won this season.

Snowstorm deserved it way more. She was much better than lambs.

The Guardian of the Morphin Grid @SusJokesAreGood



poor snowstorm though



kinda surprised the lambs are going to the finale, but good for them! poor snowstorm though

IM WATCHIN THID RN i was kinda hoping the lambs wld go home

I hate to say it, because they ALL sounded amazing, but I think Snowstorm will be first to go.

NAT For All Seasons @MooseMaries



It's gotta be Harp and Lambs advancing. They're all great singers, but Snowstorm doesn't have the power and range her competitors do, simple as that.

OMGGGG I KNEW ITTTT aww snow storm is going home

Here's who was under the Snowstorm's mask on The Masked Singer season 8

Snowstorm was the second masked celebrity to perform in the semi-finals. She performed her rendition of Katy Perry's Thinking of You. Prior to her performance, she shared a clue package that revealed that she dreamed of being a pop star ever since she was a child.

She said that she took voice lessons when she was in high school but that her mother received a call from her school claiming that the star "doesn't have it." Noting that it was the day that her dream died, the Snowstorm said that it was why she was grateful to be on the show, and continued:

"I’m really grateful for the opportunity to express myself in a way I never thought I would be able to artistically."

After her performance, for her onstage clue, Snowstorm presented the judges with a balloon that said "Squiggly".

The judges figured out that she was referring to the Squiggly Monster who participated in The Masked Singer. It was none other than the late actor Bob Saget. Snowstorm shared that the Squiggly Monster was a "dear friend" of hers.

She added that while it was weird for her to "cry with this voice," she stated that Saget was the reason she decided to do the show, since his experience was incredibly rewarding. The star continued:

"I’m so glad that he got to have it before he passed away. My performances have been for him whether he would want that or not."

When the time came to unmask the Snowstorm, she revealed herself to be none other than comedian Nikki Glaser. The only judge who guessed it right was Jenny McCarthy.

The Masked Singer season 8 will return for its grand finale on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

