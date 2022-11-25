"Omg screaming and crying": The Masked Singer fans are ecstatic as the Harp made it to the grand finale

FOX's The Masked Singer, season 8 returned for its first ever two-night event and aired with the semi-finale on Thursday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The top 3 masked celebrities, the Harp, the Lambs and the Snowstorm battled against each other in an epic three-way battle, vying for a spot in the grand finale.

Judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke returned to their seats on the panel ready to dig into the clues and figure out who might be under the masks.

Out of the three masked celebrities who performed, only two made it to the finale. After performing a song of their choice, the three semi-finalists also performed in the season's first ever three-way Battle Royale. After their performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite contestants.

After the votes were in, host Nick Cannon revealed that the first masked celebrity to make it to the grand finale was none other than the Harp. Upon witnessing the Harp make it to the next round and still in the running for a chance at the Golden Mask, fans took to social media to share their excitement. One person even said:

faith @_n0tfaithh #TheMaskedSinger OMG SCREAMING AND CRYING BC The Harp MADE TOP 2 WTFWTFWTF #TheMaskedSinger OMG SCREAMING AND CRYING BC The Harp MADE TOP 2 WTFWTFWTF

The Masked Singer season 8 Fans were ecstatic that the Harp made it to the finale and claimed that it was the right decision.

The Masked Singer fans are happy after the Harp made it to the season finale

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was the right decision to send the Harp to the finale. Some also added that they were worried that their favorite contestant wouldn't make it through. Fans shared that they speculated that the Harp would undoubtedly make it to the grand finale.

Let's go Harp!

#TheMaskedSinger The season finale is next week!Let's go Harp! The season finale is next week!Let's go Harp!#TheMaskedSinger

whateva @capricornspam The Harp is winning so idk why we’re even having a semi final episode 🤷🏽‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger The Harp is winning so idk why we’re even having a semi final episode 🤷🏽‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/rbJnyPGKx5

Cindy H @MzCindy81 I'm so glad that The Harp and The Lambs are in the finale! #TheMaskedSinger I'm so glad that The Harp and The Lambs are in the finale! #TheMaskedSinger

#TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger The right masks advanced into the finale !!! The Harp and the Lambs killed it tonight !! The right masks advanced into the finale !!! The Harp and the Lambs killed it tonight !! #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger

#TheMaskedSinger The harp is headed to the finale The harp is headed to the finale#TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/N3ar9rKCfS

Tyiesha Miller 💯🤞🏾💫 @tyiesha____ I knew the harp was gonna move on to final next week #TheMaskedSinger I knew the harp was gonna move on to final next week #TheMaskedSinger

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82 HARP IS THROUGH WOOHOO I got scared for a split second wtf #TheMaskedSinger HARP IS THROUGH WOOHOO I got scared for a split second wtf #TheMaskedSinger

Gumshoe Samma @theRealiHeart #TheMaskedSinger was there any doubt that Harp would be in the finals #TheMaskedSinger was there any doubt that Harp would be in the finals

Here are the clues and hints The Harp gave the judges on The Masked Singer season 8

The first contestant of the night to perform was the Harp. She performed her rendition of Lizzo's About Damn Time. In her clue package, she revealed, that she was excited about the semi-finals as she wanted to win and even stated that she was a fan of the show.

She added that since she watches the show with her family, not telling them has been "very hard." The Harp noted that neither her father, sisters, nor her partner know about her appearance on the show. However, she did say that her mother knows since they are "very alike," and that her mother was also a singer like her.

For her onstage clue after her performance, the Harp revealed a photo of Oprah Winfrey. The Masked Singer contestant shared that when she met Oprah for the first time, she took her mother along.

The Harp added that before she could introduce her mother to Oprah, the star had already greeted her mother by her name. She concluded by saying that one knows they have made it in life if Oprah not only knows their name, but their moms too.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

