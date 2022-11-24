"That blew me away": Who's the Scarecrow? The Masked Singer fans shocked after an unexpected reveal 

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was shocking. Titled Fright Night, this week's theme was all about the scares. The reigning queen, Snowstorm, returned alongside Sir Bug a Boo and the Scarecrow to battle it out for a spot in the semi-finals.

Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke returned to their seats on the judging panel alongside host Nick Cannon. Similar to the previous episodes. one celebrity was unmasked after their first performance, but this week's episode included an unexpected twist.

After the studio audience voted for their favorite performance of the night and right when Nick was about to announce which masked celebrity was about to be unmasked, the Scarecrow interrupted him. To everyone's surprise, the Scarecrow revealed she was forfeiting herself from the competition.

She said,

"I just came to bother Ken. I’ve enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years."

The sudden decision to forfeit herself shocked the judges, the studio audience, and fans at home too. However, the Scarecrow was firm on her decision. The judges made their final guesses and predicted that it could either be Parker Posey, Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon, or Jamie Lee Curtis.

Unmasked, the Scarecrow revealed herself to be none other than Linda Blair from the famed horror film, The Exorcist. The Masked Singer judges were shocked by the reveal.

Brian Ellison @BrianEl28952790 @MaskedSingerFOX Wow that blew me away!!!! She played in my favorite movie ever made @MaskedSingerFOX Wow that blew me away!!!! She played in my favorite movie ever made

Apart from them, fans at home were also stunned. Many took to social media to claim that they didn't expect the famed actress to be under the Scarecrow's mask.

The Masked Singer season 8 fans shocked after the Scarecrow was revealed to be Linda Blair

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were shocked by the Scarecrow's reveal. Many claimed they couldn't predict that it was Linda Blair under the mask.

Brian Ellison @BrianEl28952790 @MaskedSingerFOX Wow that blew me away!!!! She played in my favorite movie ever made @MaskedSingerFOX Wow that blew me away!!!! She played in my favorite movie ever made

Inna @miyvex58 @MaskedSingerFOX Wow, did not expect her at all. She’s a legend! @MaskedSingerFOX Wow, did not expect her at all. She’s a legend!

Ozzie @OzzieR89 Good for Linda Blair. Good for the show. This was really cool! #TheMaskedSinger Good for Linda Blair. Good for the show. This was really cool! #TheMaskedSinger

Here are the clues and hints the Scarecrow gave The Masked Singer judges

During a video montage that played the clues, the Scarecrow revealed that she had performed on Broadway. The clue package also mentioned that she saved animals.

The clue package revealed,

"Hold on to your britches friends, because I’m the scariest contestant in ‘Masked Singer’ history. I made fans scream and critics crazy. And I had to bend over backwards to get the academy to recognize my work. I’ve turned plenty of heads in my career."

Visual clues included a bunch of clothes on a clothesline, a sign that said "Wes Craven was here," a pair of roller skates, a Golden Globe award, and a pumpkin holding the letter X. For her performance, the Scarecrow sang her rendition of Abracadabra by the Steve Miller Band.

For her onstage clue, a witch came on the screen and shared,

"The clue is staring you right in the face."

Ultimately when unmasked, the Scarecrow was revealed to be Linda Blair, leaving everyone surprised and shocked.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes