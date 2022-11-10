Who is the Bride on The Masked Singer season 8? Fans think it's professional wrestler Chris Jericho behind the costume

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 9th, 2022 at 8 pm ET. This week, viewers were introduced to three new masked celebrities who battled against each other for a spot in the next round.

Judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy returned to their seats on the panel. Unfortunately, Ken Jeong wasn't able to join the panel this week after he tested positive for Covid-19.

As a replacement, The Masked Singer brought in LEGO Masters star Joel McHale as a judge. They also brought in the late actor Leslie Jordan as a guest panelist. This was the last TV series that Leslie appeared in before he passed away in October 2022.

The theme this week was Hall of Fame and the three new masked celebrities who sang their hearts out were the Gopher, the Bride and the Venus Fly Trap.

Of the three singers who performed, only one advanced to the next round. Ultimately, after receiving the most votes from the judges and impressing them, the Bride emerged as the winner this week on The Masked Singer season 8.

The Bride was never unmasked but based on the clues that were revealed, fans claim to know who the celebrity under the costume is. Several fans have predicted the Bride on The Masked Singer is Canadian professional wrestler Chris Jericho

Fans predict the Bride on The Masked Singer season 8 is Chris Jericho because of the "raspy voice"

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed they're 100% sure that it is Chris Jericho under the Bride's mask based on the clues and his voice. While some fans were unsure about the Bride's identity, they soon hopped onto the guess that Jericho was the Bride on The Masked Singer.

Here are the clues the Bride gave the judges panel prior to their performance:

Before their performance, the Bride played a video montage that had clues about their identity. The clue package said:

"Dearly beloved, we’re gather here tonight for Hall of Fame Night, but I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel-good stories, but let me explain how I ended up here, alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality, I live on the road selling out arenas and I have an appetite for destroying things."

Continuing, the bride shared:

"So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route, and I’ve come here to master. Master a new commitment with all you ‘Masked Singer’ freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride!"

The visual clues present in their video montage were a globe with a crown, a rose, a rock and roll hand symbol, a man wearing two pins, a musical note sign and a snake. For their performance, the Bride sang their rendition of Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon.

The onstage clue for the Bride were the words 'Action Hero,' and about this, the contestant said that they are a "take-action" kind of bride, who doesn't mind playing the "hero," among other things.

The judges predicted that it could be either Whitesnake, Steven Seagal, Carrot Top or David Coverdale. The Bride advanced to the next round, so viewers will have to wait and see if their guesses were right.

The Masked Singer Season 8 airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check local listings for more information.

