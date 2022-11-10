FOX's The Masked Singer returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was undoubtedly entertaining. This week, the series introduced viewers to three new masked celebrities vying to be the last one standing.
Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to their seats on the judges' panel. Unfortunately, Ken Jeong couldn't make it as he tested positive for Covid-19. In his place, The Masked Singer brought in LEGO Masters' Joel McHale.
The series also invited Leslie Jordan as a guest judge. This was the actor's last appearance on TV before he passed away in October. This week's theme was 'Hall of Fame Night,' and the masked celebrities who performed were the Venus Fly Trap, the Gopher, and the Bride.
After the first performance, the Venus Fly Trap was unmasked, and he was revealed to be George Foreman. Later, the Bride and Gopher competed against each spot in the Battle Royale. Ultimately, the judges chose the Bride as the winner, which meant that the Gopher was sadly eliminated.
Unmasked, the Gopher revealed himself to be none other than famed musician George Clinton. Upon witnessing the Gopher's elimination, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
Some fans had predicted Gopher's identity on The Masked Singer season 8
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked by the Gopher's elimination. They claimed he was their favorite of the three and wanted him to win. Although some fans predicted it was George Clinton, many were still shocked to know that it was the Funk legend under the Gopher's mask on The Masked Singer.
Here are the clues the Gopher provided on The Masked Singer
Before his performance, the Gopher played a video montage for judges and viewers, sharing clues about who might be under the costume. The video started with him saying,
"This gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy who earned his rightful spots in the Hall of Fame. I used my out-of-this-world imagination to start a movement. And blazed new trails down many old town roads. And you want to know something wild? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party-rockin’ doctor."
He continued in the montage,
"Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people try to sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone I’m the ultimate OG, original gopher."
The visual clues in his package were a desert landscape, moon rocks, a spaceship, a constellation of a corgi, and a Grammy Award. For his performance, he sang his rendition of It's Your Thing by The Isley Brothers.
His on-stage clue was a gold medal that said LOL. The judges predicted it could be George Wallace, Martin Lawrence, Flavor Flav, Lil Nas X, Sly Stone, or George Clinton.
Ultimately when unmasked, it was none other than George Clinton, and Robin Thicke was the only judge in the panel to have guessed it right.
The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.