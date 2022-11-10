FOX's The Masked Singer returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was undoubtedly entertaining. This week, the series introduced viewers to three new masked celebrities vying to be the last one standing.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to their seats on the judges' panel. Unfortunately, Ken Jeong couldn't make it as he tested positive for Covid-19. In his place, The Masked Singer brought in LEGO Masters' Joel McHale.

The series also invited Leslie Jordan as a guest judge. This was the actor's last appearance on TV before he passed away in October. This week's theme was 'Hall of Fame Night,' and the masked celebrities who performed were the Venus Fly Trap, the Gopher, and the Bride.

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan It's kinda sad that George Clinton AKA Gopher go home, he was the funk legend and he did impress me as he singing so good with his smoothly performance and I absolutely love him. #TheMaskedSinger It's kinda sad that George Clinton AKA Gopher go home, he was the funk legend and he did impress me as he singing so good with his smoothly performance and I absolutely love him. #TheMaskedSinger

After the first performance, the Venus Fly Trap was unmasked, and he was revealed to be George Foreman. Later, the Bride and Gopher competed against each spot in the Battle Royale. Ultimately, the judges chose the Bride as the winner, which meant that the Gopher was sadly eliminated.

Unmasked, the Gopher revealed himself to be none other than famed musician George Clinton. Upon witnessing the Gopher's elimination, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Some fans had predicted Gopher's identity on The Masked Singer season 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked by the Gopher's elimination. They claimed he was their favorite of the three and wanted him to win. Although some fans predicted it was George Clinton, many were still shocked to know that it was the Funk legend under the Gopher's mask on The Masked Singer.

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan This was the first time this season that my favourite (Gopher) lost to a contestant that I don't like. (Bridezilla) #TheMaskedSinger This was the first time this season that my favourite (Gopher) lost to a contestant that I don't like. (Bridezilla) #TheMaskedSinger

Jirayus Chulapana 🇹🇭 @OrangeDecemMan I'm really feeling that I don't like Bridezilla at all, I know he was good, but he is not my favourite, kinda decent a little bit, not even worst than Venus Flytrap, but Gopher did impress me, who is my favourite and I really like him, but I'm sad that he goes. #TheMaskedSinger I'm really feeling that I don't like Bridezilla at all, I know he was good, but he is not my favourite, kinda decent a little bit, not even worst than Venus Flytrap, but Gopher did impress me, who is my favourite and I really like him, but I'm sad that he goes. #TheMaskedSinger

Gumshoe Samma @theRealiHeart #TheMaskedSinger well I don't need to sit through the sing offs because I already know that the gopher got kicked off as well #TheMaskedSinger well I don't need to sit through the sing offs because I already know that the gopher got kicked off as well

I need to just take a moment and realize that the great George Clinton saying a Smash Mouth song dressed as a gopher while Sheila E performed magnificently on the drums. This is just beyond cool I need to just take a moment and realize that the great George Clinton saying a Smash Mouth song dressed as a gopher while Sheila E performed magnificently on the drums. This is just beyond cool #TheMaskedSinger I need to just take a moment and realize that the great George Clinton saying a Smash Mouth song dressed as a gopher while Sheila E performed magnificently on the drums. This is just beyond cool

Kimberly♐ @Kimbe1214 An Icon, that's who the Gopher is! #TheMaskedSinger is such a breath of fresh air. An Icon, that's who the Gopher is! #TheMaskedSinger is such a breath of fresh air. ❤

MyBlaqueIsBootyful @divadee74 Awww I wanted the Gopher to stay! #TheMaskedSinger Awww I wanted the Gopher to stay! #TheMaskedSinger

celeste @celeste49328513 @MaskedSingerFOX So shocked it was George Clinton love his songs @MaskedSingerFOX So shocked it was George Clinton love his songs

Here are the clues the Gopher provided on The Masked Singer

Before his performance, the Gopher played a video montage for judges and viewers, sharing clues about who might be under the costume. The video started with him saying,

"This gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy who earned his rightful spots in the Hall of Fame. I used my out-of-this-world imagination to start a movement. And blazed new trails down many old town roads. And you want to know something wild? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party-rockin’ doctor."

He continued in the montage,

"Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people try to sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone I’m the ultimate OG, original gopher."

The visual clues in his package were a desert landscape, moon rocks, a spaceship, a constellation of a corgi, and a Grammy Award. For his performance, he sang his rendition of It's Your Thing by The Isley Brothers.

His on-stage clue was a gold medal that said LOL. The judges predicted it could be George Wallace, Martin Lawrence, Flavor Flav, Lil Nas X, Sly Stone, or George Clinton.

Ultimately when unmasked, it was none other than George Clinton, and Robin Thicke was the only judge in the panel to have guessed it right.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

