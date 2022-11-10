"Are you kidding me?": Who's the Venus Fly Trap? The Masked Singer fans upset as famous celebrity gets eliminated

FOX's The Masked Singer season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The reality TV series introduced its viewers to three new masked celebrities who battled it out.

Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to their seats as the judges. Sadly, Ken Jeong couldn't make it this week since he tested positive for Covid-19.

LEGO Masters' Joel McHale took Ken's place on the panel, and famed actor Leslie Jordan joined in as a guest judge. Sadly, this was his last TV appearance before he passed away in October 2022.

The theme for this week's competition was 'Hall of Fame Night,' and the three masked celebrities who were introduced were the Venus Fly Trap, the Gopher, and the Bride.

Sadly, one celebrity was unmasked after their first performance. After receiving the least number of votes from the studio audience, host Nick Cannon revealed that the masked celebrity to be eliminated was the Venus Fly Trap.

Are you kidding me? Venus Flytrap goes first? No!

Upon watching the Venus Fly Trap get unmasked, fans were upset. Previously, fans had correctly predicted that the celebrity under the costume was a former professional boxer, George Foreman.

If you're curious to know what fans on social media have to say, keep reading.

Fans upset after George Foreman receives the least amount of votes on The Masked Singer season 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they couldn't believe that the Venus Fly Trap was the first masked celebrity of the night to be eliminated. Fans couldn't believe he received the least number of votes. Some fans also claimed that they had already predicted it was George Foreman under the mask.

Joseph Neil Smalley @joetalksstuff Venus Flytrap has to take it off first. Robin got it right. It's former boxing champ George Foreman. Now that's what I call a lean, mean, fighting machine! #TheMaskedSinger Venus Flytrap has to take it off first. Robin got it right. It's former boxing champ George Foreman. Now that's what I call a lean, mean, fighting machine! #TheMaskedSinger

Savannah Violet @_SparklyThings George Foreman for the Venus Flytrap! He shouldnt be going home! #TheMaskedSinger George Foreman for the Venus Flytrap! He shouldnt be going home! #TheMaskedSinger

Are you kidding me? Venus Flytrap goes first? No!

nina 🪩 @ninabubblygum



#TheMaskedSinger can't believe venus fly trap is going home first when he was the best of the night can't believe venus fly trap is going home first when he was the best of the night #TheMaskedSinger

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Oh no Venus Fly Trap is going home first #TheMaskedSinger Oh no Venus Fly Trap is going home first #TheMaskedSinger

Here are the clues and hints the Venus Fly Trap gave the judges

Prior to his performance, the Venus Fly Trap presented the judges and viewers with a video montage that consisted of clues as to who he might be. He started off his clue package by mentioning,

"Becoming a Hall-of-Famer isn’t easy, but I’ve done it twice. The first time was in my 20s. Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s, but I went down as one of the best in history. I didn’t stop there. My greatest hit came in the next decade of my life."

The visual clues in his package included Orion's belt, the constellation, and multiple props like a lawn chair, towels, and floaties. There was also a flamingo, a TV guide magazine, a gold medal, and a horseshoe.

For his performance, the Venus Fly Trap performed his version of Get Ready by The Temptations. For his on-stage clue, The Masked Singer contestant revealed,

“I took the punches, I took the blows.”

The judges predicted that it could either be Mike Tyson, Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, or George Foreman. Ultimately, Robin Thicke was the only one to get it right.

The Masked Singer season 8 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

