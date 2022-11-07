Who are the Lambs on The Masked Singer season 8? Fans think it is the Wilson Phillips behind the costume

Fox's The Masked Singer returned with an all-new episode on Sunday, November 6. The series, which usually airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, aired over the weekend to catch up with the episodes it missed due to a baseball game earlier in the week.

The series celebrated a '90s theme in the latest episode. The three masked celebrities who battled it out against each other were the Walrus, the Milkshake, and the reigning champion, the Lambs. The three contestants competed for a spot in the semi-finals, and sadly, only one of them managed to get through.

It turns out that the Lambs were unmatched when compared to the other two masked celebrities, as they won yet again. The Lambs joined the Harp in the semi-finals after winning the Battle Royale against the Milkshake.

Fans agreed with the decision made by the judging panel and took to social media to guess who the contestants are. Some fans seemed pretty sure the Lambs are Wilson Phillips.

Fans predict that it is Wilson Phillips under the Lambs costume on The Masked Singer

Taking to Twitter, fans speculated that it's the 90s pop group the Wilson Phillips under the Lambs costume. Some fans added that their vocals were iconic, and they could tell which group member was singing. While some initially guessed that the trio underneath the masks could be the Dixie Chicks, they also seemed to have changed their guess to the Wilson Phillips.

Tracie Sea @squishbug76 With those harmonies and the “famous in the genes” clues, I’m not sure why the judges aren’t guessing Wilson Phillips for the Lambs on #TheMaskedSinger With those harmonies and the “famous in the genes” clues, I’m not sure why the judges aren’t guessing Wilson Phillips for the Lambs on #TheMaskedSinger

Joe🏳️‍🌈 @realJOE83 @MaskedSingerFOX Ok last week I thought The Lambs were The Chicks aka Dixie Chicks but now……I am changing my guess to Wilson Phillips￼!!! #TheMaskedSinger Ok last week I thought The Lambs were The Chicks aka Dixie Chicks but now……I am changing my guess to Wilson Phillips￼!!! #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX

Michelle @ellewoods46 The Lambs HAVE to be Wilson Phillips. That harmony is unforgettable! #TheMaskedSinger The Lambs HAVE to be Wilson Phillips. That harmony is unforgettable! #TheMaskedSinger

Jenn N. @lapetitecupcake My dad thinks the lambs are Wilson Phillips and I don’t know how I didn’t hear it before!! It’s gotta be them with those harmonies and famous jeans. #TheMaskedSinger My dad thinks the lambs are Wilson Phillips and I don’t know how I didn’t hear it before!! It’s gotta be them with those harmonies and famous jeans. #TheMaskedSinger

The Lambs gave the judges clues prior to their performance on The Masked Singer season 8 epsiode 6

Judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger returned to their panel as the Lambs returned to defend their throne this week on The Masked Singer. Prior to their performance, the trio played a video montage that included clues as to who the masked celebrities might be. They shared,

"Winning the Battle Royale last week was bananas! Wanna know what’s better than a queen? Three queens!"

The Lambs also mentioned the famed film Hocus Pocus and shared that their performance was for their loyal subjects. Visual clues included a pair of jeans that had "FAMOUS" written on it, popcorn, and a diamond. There was also an old TV.

This week, the Lambs performed their rendition of Ironic by Alanis Morissette. Their individual voices were stunning, and their harmonies were even better. After their performance, Lance Bass of NSYNC brought out a mixtape with a clue that read,

"Go your own way and cruise the country with your besties! Turn those daydreams into a…reality!"

The judges panel on The Masked Singer predicted that it could be the Corrs, the Chicks, Fifth Harmony, or SWV. For their Battle Royale performance, the Milkshake and the Lambs performed their rendition of What is Love by Haddaway. The Lambs won against the Milkshake and advanced to the semi-finale. As per the rules, the Milkshake was unmasked after going against the Lambs. The former turned out to be NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Fox.

