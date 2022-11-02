Why is The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6 not airing this week? New release date, plot, and more

New episodes of season 8 of The Masked Singer air every Wednesday on FOX at 8.00 pm ET. But this week, the show has been postponed to Sunday.

Instead of The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6, FOX will air Game 4 of the 2022 World Series at 8.03 pm ET. The sports program will stream the entire week, and so the singing competition series didn’t get any other time slot.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the network will air the World Series Game 4 pre-game at 7.00 pm ET, followed by the main event an hour later. Meanwhile, fans can watch previous episodes of The Masked Singer on the FOX site or on Hulu.

The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6 will air on November 6

The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6 will now air on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on FOX. Viewers can also watch the episode the next day on the network’s site or on Hulu.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for various TV providers or streaming services, such as Xfinity, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, fuboTV, Optimum, dish, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 8 will celebrate the 100th episode of the show. The theme will be the 90’s, where the winning contestant will get a direct ticket to the semi-finals.

The official synopsis of The Masked Singer season 8 episode 6, titled 90s Night, reads:

“Reminiscing over one of America's most popular decades: the 1990s. The stakes are higher than ever as the winning contestant from this episode will head straight to the Semifinals.”

The new episode will welcome two new contestants, alongside previous episode’s winner, the Lambs. A preview showed that the two new masks will be Milkshake and Walrus.

The clip also featured judges guessing the names of the celebrities behind the masks. Some of the names were Mario Lopez, John Stamos, and Scott Wolf. However, it is unclear which masked singer the panel is talking about in the preview.

How many masks have been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer season 8 premiered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on FOX. Since then, a total of 11 celebrities have revealed their identities behind their respective masks before leaving the show.

Viewers saw The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham, aka Rob Girl, was the one who was last eliminated. Take a look at the list of masks that have been revealed so far:

Week 1 Eliminations:

The Hedgehog — The celebrity behind the mask was Monty Python actor Eric Idle.

The Knight — Star Trek actor William Shatner

Week 2:

Hummingbird — NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick

Pi-Rat — Famous ventriloquist Jeff Dunham

Panther — This Is How We Do It singer Montell Jordan

Week 3:

Fortune Teller — FUBU founder and Shark Tank investor Daymond John

The Mummies — The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland

Week 4:

The Mermaid — I Will Survive singer Gloria Gaynor

Maize — S*x and the City star Mario Cantone

Week 5:

Beetle — TV host Jerry Springer

Rob Girl — Singer and The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham

Meanwhile, the masks that are yet to be unveiled include Harp, the Lambs, Scarecrow, Avocado, Bride, Walrus, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bug a Boo, and Milkshake.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the reality TV show features a panel of four judges — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer airs new episodes every Wednesday on FOX at 8.00 pm ET, with the exception being episode 6, which will be aired on Sunday.

