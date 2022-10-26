What time will The Masked Singer season 8 episode 5 air on FOX? Muppets’ special, release date, and more

The Masked Singer returns with more surprises and more class. The show has continuously provided the audience with over-the-top performances and extravagant costumes; there’s still more to come. But the highlight of the upcoming episode may not be the performers or how they present themselves on stage as The Muppets get ready to take over the show.

The episode will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, at 7 pm ET on Fox.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Miss Piggy serves as a guest panelist, with special appearances and performances by Kermit the Frog, Animal, Fozzie Bear and more Muppet favourites."

Everyone’s favorite, Miss Piggy steals the show with her adorable personality while Kermit takes everyone’s breath away with his hilarious performances. Fozzie lends a hand to Nick Cannon and helps him host.

The Masked Singer is set to feature two new masks

The Masked Singer is set to return with another musical episode. The episode is set to feature two new masks, The Beetle and The Lamb, and fans cannot be more excited.

Making The Masked Singer set more interesting is the cast of The Muppets, which adds just an extra pinch of happiness to the show. According to a promo of the episode, Robogirl will once again take to the stage and possibly compete against the new singers. As the robot mask appears, Fozzie the bear is seen interviewing her. He said:

"As a robot, is your favorite music heavy metal?"

Miss Piggy comes with her complimentary sass and calls the show “the weirdest,” while the bear says he loves it as it reminds him "a little bit" of The Muppets. Miss Piggy tells the camera that Jenny reminds her of herself and that Nicole models herself after the famous pig as well. She continues to poke fun at Ken and Robin Thicke. After Robin makes a joke, she says:

"I was waiting for a bad dad joke."

In friendly banter with Ken, she tells him that after The Masked Singer episode airs, he can tell people that he’s worked with her and he reminds her that he was a part of The Muppets.

She responds:

"I remember, you were the PA that got me my coffee, right?"

While not much can be said about the masks’ performances yet, there’s one performance that everyone is eagerly waiting for. The panel of judges gets together with the guest judges and performs Rainbow Connection and the studio audience loves every minute of it.

The Masked Singer's Maize’s identity is revealed

Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on the previous episode of The Masked Singer, which was “wild, wacky” and Broadway-inspired. The singers sang Andrew’s most iconic musical compositions as he sat on the judges' panel with Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger. The masks that took the stage included Maize, Mermaid, and Robo Girl, and all three gave memorable performances.

Maize took to the stage with Heaven on Their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar, and while their performance impressed everyone, Webber told them that they should turn professional. He said:

"Whoever you are, I’ve got some advice for you: Turn professional."

This was followed by Mermaid’s performance of Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat! and Robo Girl’s Bad Cinderella. After the performance, the audience chose Maize as the singer whose identity should be revealed and after the judges made their final guesses, it was revealed that the man behind the mask was comedian Mario Cantone.

