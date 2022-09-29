"Keep him as a judge": The Masked Singer fans claim they enjoyed having Donny Osmond as a guest panelist 

Fox's The Masked Singer Season 8 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and it was supremely entertaining from start to finish. The series welcomed a guest panelist this week to join returning judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong. It was none other than Season 1 runner-up Donny Osmond.

Donny Osmond first appeared on The Masked Singer in Season 1, masked as the Peacock. The actor and singer won hearts with his performance and made it to the grand finale against T-Pain, who was masked as the Monster. While T-Pain bagged the title, Donny came in second.

Back again as a guest judge in episode 2 of The Masked Singer, fans claimed that they enjoyed having him on the show and hoped that the series would add Donny as a regular judge. Additionally, Donny was the only panelist to rightly guess the identity behind PiRat's mask. Based on the clues, Donny correctly guessed it was famed comedian Jeff Dunham.

rach @superbatson donny is fun, i wish we could keep him as a judge #themaskedsinger donny is fun, i wish we could keep him as a judge #themaskedsinger

Titled Vegas Night, Donny also made a grand entrance as the guest panelist. He performed two of the songs he performed during his season. The Masked Singer Season 1 runner-up performed a medley of The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman and Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley.

Upon witnessing him on the show, here's what fans had to say on social media.

Fans believe Donny Osmond spruced up The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 2

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they loved having Donny on the panel and urged that the series should make him a regular judge on the show. Some fans also added that he was their favorite celebrity appearance on the series.

🧂De Lynn🌻

"Donny Osmond just kissed a rat!"

This episode just gets funnier and funnier!

"Donny Osmond just kissed a rat!"

This episode just gets funnier and funnier!

🧂De Lynn🌻

Excellent to see

Excellent to see Donny Osmond back on!

That makes it an amazing episode of

Molly



So cool to see Donny Osmond back on the Masked Singer. I think he's my favorite to ever be on the show. He really showed us how it's done.

amywiseman

I just realized that #TheMaskedSinger is back on and honestly I think my favorite thing at this point is it's commitment to the idea that the majority of the viewing audience is going to be super-into Donny Osmond as a guest panelist.

Jeanne Fey



Donny Osmand for the win!

Dylan Major

Yep, but with Donny Osmond tonight, it's going to be more packed! That's why you should make sure you don't get lost tonight!

Donny and PiRat get into the funniest confrontation on The Masked Singer, Episode 2, Season 8

PiRat was the first masked celebrity to perform this week on The Masked Singer. He performed his version of Elton John's Crocodile Rock. When the time came for the panelists to share their opinion, Donny shared that the PiRat was an entertainer but not a singer.

PiRat then asked host Nick Cannon about the comment mentioned above, and when Nick told him it was Donny Osmond's, he rebutted, saying,

"Oh, you mean he's doing something without his sister?"

The joke forced Donny to take his earbuds out and run onto the stage. While viewers and the panelists assumed that he would argue with PiRat, they were surprised to see that he ended up kissing the contestant on his snout. This was a heart-warming gesture and won the audience's heart. Such light-hearted actions have prompted fans to vouch for Donny's incorporation into the show as a regular judge.

Ultimately, PiRat lost against Panther and Harp in the first round and ended up being unmasked. It turns out that Donny was right with his guess, and it was indeed Jeff Dunham under the mask.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

