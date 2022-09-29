Who is Panther on The Masked Singer Season 8? Fans think it is Montell Jordan behind the costume 

Season 8 of The Masked Singer recently premiered with a new format, and it has viewers hooked to their screens. After a successful first episode, where two secret celebrities were unmasked, the famed reality TV competition returned for its next installment on Wednesday night, September 28, 2022.

This week, the series introduced viewers to two new masked celebrities, the Panther and Pi-Rat. Titled Vegas Night, episode 2 kicked off with the Panther taking to center stage and performing his heart out to Nina Simone's Feeling Good.

The judges were completely thrown off and couldn't put their finger on the identity of the masked singer. However, fans on social media have made a guess.

Taking to Twitter, fans predicted that the celebrity behind the Panther's mask was none other than Montell Jordan.

Fans speculate that Montell Jordan is the Panther on The Masked Singer Season 8, Episode 2

Taking to Twitter, fans speculated that the Panther was Montell Jordan. Many claimed that they were sure it was the singer-songwriter based on the clues he revealed before his performance.

Rico Anderson @RicoTheSinger



Pi-Rat: Jeff Dunham (works in vegas, and he’s not the star because the puppets usually are)



Harp: Amber Riley (I know that voice anywhere)



Rico Anderson @RicoTheSinger

Pi-Rat: Jeff Dunham (works in vegas, and he's not the star because the puppets usually are)

Harp: Amber Riley (I know that voice anywhere)

#TheMaskedSinger Panther: Montell Jordan (he and Beyoncé were in fighting Temptations, Height, Death hoax in 2012)

Ms. Tee-Flint @wiserflint #TheMaskedSinger Panther, this person can hold a note, note. Maybe Grant Hill, who plays piano. Montell Jordan played basketball in college, I think. Revived his “career” in church. #TheMaskedSinger Panther, this person can hold a note, note. Maybe Grant Hill, who plays piano. Montell Jordan played basketball in college, I think. Revived his “career” in church.

whateva @capricornspam



Was in Fighting Temptations w/ Beyoncé

whateva @capricornspam

Was in Fighting Temptations w/ Beyoncé

Is now the worship leader of Victory World Church Panther = Montell Jordan

dee @deelishousdee Panther is Montell Jordan of Victory World Church. I'm tellin you!!! #TheMaskedSinger Panther is Montell Jordan of Victory World Church. I'm tellin you!!! #TheMaskedSinger

adriana 🌻 @adrianamajestic 🏽 🏽 🏽 and plus , that man is like 6’8 !!! i’m thinking the panther is montell jordan🏽 and plus , that man is like 6’8 !!! #TheMaskedSinger i’m thinking the panther is montell jordan 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 and plus , that man is like 6’8 !!! #TheMaskedSinger

Natasha @OnlyByNatasha Panther is Montell Jordan. He is a singer at Victory World Church. He’s also the only singer THAT tall. #TheMaskedSinger Panther is Montell Jordan. He is a singer at Victory World Church. He’s also the only singer THAT tall. #TheMaskedSinger

WCF Kenny @kenny_817



MONTELL JORDAN! I know that voice anywhere



WCF Kenny @kenny_817

MONTELL JORDAN! I know that voice anywhere

#TheMaskedSinger I knew who the Panther was as soon as he opened his mouth

ReeRee @Grumma_Ree



ReeRee @Grumma_Ree

#TheMaskedSinger I still think Montell Jordan for Panther

Here's why fans speculate that the Panther is Montell Jordan on The Masked Singer, Season 8, Episode 2

During his clue package, the Panther shared,

"It's lucky that I'm here on Vegas Night, because one of the biggest lessons I've learned is to always bet on yourself."

The Masked Singer contestant also shared that he rubbed shoulders with outstanding award-winning singer Beyonce. During his monologue, he also revealed that people thought he was dead for a brief period and witnessed his funeral.

The Panther shared that during that strange period, he realized the importance of one's legacy. Hence, he decided to start from scratch to show everyone that he is "a scholar, a son, a lover, and a leader."

The Masked Singer celebrity also added that he was on the show to prove that no one could define him. In his visual package, one was given a glimpse of a basketball, a picture of Beyonce, a cane, a city street, news headlines about his death, and two signs that said "def" and "ense." There was also a VCR that was labeled Panthers Creed.

If that wasn't enough to throw the judges off, the Panther revealed an onstage clue. For his Vegas Night clue, the Panther revealed a globe and a sign that read "Victory." He shared,

"Panther believes that victory isn't just about winning, victory means the world to me."

While the judges guessed that the masked singer could be Andre Drummond, Sam Richardson, Brian McKnight, Lamar Odom, or Billy Porter, they were far from right. After the Battle Royale between the Panther and the Harp, the former was eliminated.

When he unmasked himself, it turned out to be Montell Jordan himself. In the end, fans who predicted Jordan's identity were correct. Meanwhile, the judges were floored to see that it was the pastor himself.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

