"Omg it’s William Shatner": The Masked Singer Season 8 fans shocked that Knight is Star Trek's William Shatner

The Masked Singer Season 8 premiered on Wednesday night, September 21, on Fox. For the first time ever, the famed reality TV competition series followed a brand new format that was never followed before. Unlike previous seasons where one celebrity was unmasked, in this season, out of the four that performed, only one advanced to the next round, leaving the remaining three to be unmasked.

The four masked celebrities who performed this week were the Harp, Knight, Hummingbird and Hedgehog. After an astounding battle, the one celebrity who advanced to the next round with the highest votes was the Harp. This left the remaining three celebrities to be unmasked one by one by host Nick Cannon. The first to be unmasked was the Knight.

Fans were shocked to see that the celebrity unmasked was none other than Star Trek actor William Shatner. The 91-year-old star took his elimination in a very sporty manner.

Upon watching the unmasking, fans took to social media to share that they were shocked to know the Knight was none other than William Shatner. Some were even more shocked to know that he was aged 91.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were stunned to see the Knight was none other than veteran actor William Shatner. Although some shared that they predicted it was him, they were even more shocked to find out that he was 91-years-old.

Knight is William Shanter wow I thought jerry #TheMaskedSinger

Is William shatner really 91 years old? #TheMaskedSinger

Thought about how William Shatner is 91! I don't see it AT ALL! 71, maybe, but 91?? #TheMaskedSinger

There's no way William Shatner is 91! he's the best looking 90 year old I've ever seen.. I would guess he was in his 60's #TheMaskedSinger

No way!! The knight is William Shatner!! The clues matched, I didn't think it could be, tho. Still busy picking my jaw up off the floor. Great job!! Amazing season 8 start!!

No way!! The knight is William Shatner!! The clues matched, I didn't think it could be, tho. Still busy picking my jaw up off the floor. Great job!!Amazing season 8 start!!

Always look on the bright side of life..🤗

OMG William Shatner & Eric Idle on Masked Singer..what a way to start season 8🤩!!! Always look on the bright side of life..🤗 #TheMaskedSinger

Here are the clues that led fans to predict that the Knight was William Shatner on The Masked Singer

The Knight's audio clues started out in a humorous manner where he revealed that he was shocked it took him eight seasons to be on The Masked Singer. He shared:

"I can't believe it's taken me eight seasons to be on The Masked Singer. I was holding out for the hosting gig, but Nick keeps having babies, so I guess he's not going anywhere"

He revealed a huge list as to why he was famous. The Knight shared that was a Shakespearen actor and that he has done multiple walks of fame. He further added that he has worked with George Lucas and did a lot of movies and TV.

The Masked Singer contestant continued to reveal that he has never thrown a chair on national television. He also hasn't sold a body part for profit and that he has never ridden a golden goose to sing songs onstage, but there was a first time for everything.

For his visual clue, viewers were able to notice a Shakespeare bust, a police badge, a solar system, a tape that was labeled as 'Covers'. There was also a fake hand.

The Knight performed his rendition of Puttin' on the Ritz by Fred Astaire. After he was done performing, host Nick Cannon asked him a question for his onstage clue, questioning the Knight whether he cherished the big or small awards he won. The Knight shared:

"I love all the awards. Every single one. The big ones, the small ones. I have a little tiny one from my native country embedded in my chest."

When it came to guessing who was under the mask, Ken Jeong predicted that it could be David Hasselhoff, while Nicole Scherzinger speculated that it could be John Lithgow. Judge Robin Thicke guessed that it was 'Weird Al' Yankovic. However, Jenny McCarthy was the only one to guess it right. Right from the get-go, The Masked Singer judge predicted that it was William Shatner.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET, only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

