What time will The Masked Singer Season 8 premiere on FOX? Format, costumes, release date and more details explored

Season 8 of The Masked Singer is set to return on September 21 at 8 pm ET. Fox has announced a new format, themed episodes, costumes, and celebrity guests for the new season of its hit singing competition. However, the panel of judges along with the host will be the same.

The Masked Singer is a celebrity singing reality show which features famous singers hidden under extravagant costumes while they perform every week. The contestant who manages to hide their identity while delivering impressive performances throughout the show will ultimately win and grab a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Based on an international hit, with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity."

More details explored ahead of The Masked Singer season 8 premiere

Viewers can expect to see a lot of new things in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer. Each episode will feature several performances, but only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite singer and the singer with the least amount of votes will have to unmask in the middle of the episode. However, the eliminated singer would get to watch the program from the comfort of the VIP studio.

After the first celebrity is revealed, the remaining two performers will face off to the same song. After this, the winner will move on and join their fellow contestants. The three finalists from three respective rounds will compete in the Semi-Finals.

Some of the costumes that have been revealed in the upcoming season are Avocado, Bride, Fortune Teller, Harp, Hedgehog, Maize, Mummies, Pi-Rat, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Venus Fly Trap and Walrus.

Adding to the newness in season 8, each episode will be based on a particular theme. The title of each episode includes Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall Of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, 90s Night, Thanksgiving, and Fright Night.

In the upcoming season, viewers will also get to see celebrity guests appearing on the show including Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Drew Carey and Sheila E.

Who will judge Season 8 of The Masked Singer?

Apart from Nick Cannon returning as host, the show will have all four regular judges back on the panel: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The hidden celebrity contestants appearing on the show boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Viewers can watch Season 8 of The Masked Singer on September 21 on Fox.

