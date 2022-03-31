Who was eliminated on The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 4? 

Episode 4 of The Masked Singer saw a new set of contestants take to the stage and perform in front of judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. However, one contestant, Lemure, was eliminated after having been unmasked as supermodel Christie Brinkley.

The past three episodes of the reality singing competition saw performances by the first set of talents that included Thingamabob, McTerrier, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram. While the first week's elimination saw McTerrier go home and get unmasked as pastry chef Duff Goldman, sports commentator Joe Buck masked as Ram, was eliminated the following week.

The previous week saw the first ever double elimination on Season 7 of the competition. Cyclops and Thingamabob were eliminated, who turned out to be actor Jorge Garcia and footballer Jordan Mailata respectively.

Details on The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 4's elimination and more

Fox's The Masked Singer has been extremely popular among viewers, and season 7 of the show has been no different. Since the premiere aired on March 9, 2022, fans have constantly tuned in to guess and see who the performers are and who gets unmasked for each episode.

After sending Firefly to the finale the previous week, episode 4 of The Masked Singer saw five new and disguised celebrities showcase their talents. The contestants included Armadillo and Ringmaster from Group Good, Lemur and Miss Teddy from Group Cuddly, and Hydra from Group Bad.

First, Team Cuddly sent out Miss Teddy, who performed Taylor Dayne's Tell it My Heart. When host Cannon asked what it felt like to be this huggable, the contestant said:

"I just wanted to let you know that I felt like we've all needed the biggest, warmest hug that we could all get after everything we've all been through. I love you and want you to feel loved."

Based on this answer, the judges guessed that Miss Teddy could be Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston or Loretta Devine.

Next came Hydra, who represented Team Bad. The three-legged dragon performed Train's Hey Soul Sister, which led the judges to consider the possibility that there was more than one person inside the costume. The Masked Singer judges guessed Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, and John Goodman, among others.

Ringmaster from Team Good performed to Miley Cyrus' Climb and the judges guessed it to be Oliva Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson or Kacey Musgraves.

The next contestant was Lemur from Team Cuddly, who performed Carole King's I Feel the Earth Move. The judges guessed the identity of the contestant to be Jennifer Anniston, Melanie Griffith or Molly Shannon.

Armadillo concluded the evening on The Masked Singer with a performance of Johnny Rivers' Secret Agent Man, after which the possibilities for the identity of the contestant included Vin Diesel, Erik Estrada, and Chuck Norris.

However, The Masked Singer's judges and the voters voted Lemur out. The avatar revealed herself to be supermodel, actress and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley, as correctly guessed by judge Jeong.

Fans will have to tune in next week to see who moves forward and joins Firefly in the finale and who will be the next contestant to get unmasked on The Masked Singer.

Viewers can watch the reality show airing live on FOX's website and FOX Channel. However, if they do not have access to the cable network, the competition can be streamed on other platforms such as YouTube TV, Tubi, Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

