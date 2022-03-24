Who went home in Masked Singer Season 7 episode 3? Elimination results and more about FOX series

The recent episode of The Masked Singer on FOX saw the elimination of not one but two contestants. For the first time, season 7 had double elimination, surprising the fans and the contestants.

None of the judges could correctly identify the singers on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The judges eliminated one singer from Team Bad and the other from Team Cuddly.

Elimination results and more about The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 3

The recent episode of The Masked Singer was full of surprises for the judges as well as for the audience.

Episode 3 of the reality TV music competition show kick started with Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob, a fuzzy green creature whose clue package had a kangaroo, cowboy hat, a bull on luggage and a wrecking ball.

Thingamabob sang Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive, which made the judges, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy, believe actors Liam Hemsworth or Jason Mamoa or former NBA player Dennis Rodman could be under the costume.

After Thingamabob, a one-eyed green monster with a giant horned head, Cyclops from Team Bad, showed up on stage. He had a clue package containing a podcast, glass of milk, Statue of David, and a lottery ticket.

After his performance on Flashdance (What a Feeling) by Irene Cara, the judges thought that he could be actor Dax Shepard or David Bautista or musician Zac Brown.

Then came Team Good’s Firefly in a shimmery black and purple costume, saying she had “never been one to shy away from the spotlight.” The clue package included a fire alarm, a picture of Kanye West, dynamite sticks and two skateboards.

The panelist guessed that Firefly could be singers Ciara, Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys, after Firefly's performance on Charlie Puth's Attention.

Before the final results, all three contestants were given one last chance during the Final Showdown to sing, I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown.

After the audience and judges voted, Cyclops was the first singer to be unmasked, revealing Lost alum actor Jorge Garcia under the mask. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was revealed as the singer in the Thingamabob costume. Both singers were elimiated from the show.

Host Nick Cannon revealed that Firefly will be the first celebrity headed for this season’s finale, taking the singer one step closer to winning the Golden Mask trophy on The Masked Singer.

