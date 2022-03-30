When will The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 4 air? Release date, plot, and more about FOX series

Season 7 of The Masked Singer has been running on Fox since its premiere on March 9, 2022. Three episodes of the show have already gone on air and have stirred overwhelming excitement among viewers. Each week, the show features unprecedented twists.

The upcoming Episode 4 of the show will air on Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 pm EDT.

The spin-off of the Korean version of The Masked Singer features well-known celebrities disguised in extravagant costumes. They participate in teams: Good, Bad, and Cuddly, and sing to make it tough for viewers and judges to guess the singer behind the heavy attire.

What to expect from Episode 4 of The Masked Singer Season 7?

A new set of contestants will take to the stage in Episode 4 on Wednesday. The list includes Armadillo and Ringmaster from Group Good, Lemur and Miss Teddy from Group Cuddly, and Hydra from Group Bad. Hydra, the most suspicious attire of the season, is suspected of having more than one singer inside it.

Moreover, the upcoming episode is set to bring some spectacular performances from these five new singers, followed by shocking revelations of their identities.

Viewers must know that three rounds of elimination have already taken place in the previous episodes.

The last three episodes of the reality music competition saw the elimination of the first group, including Thingamabob, McTerrier, Cyclops, Firefly, and Ram. While McTerrier was unmasked as pastry chef Duff Goldman and got eliminated in the first week, sports commentator Joe Buck masked as Ram was eliminated in the following week.

Moreover, in a double elimination in the third week, Cyclops and Thingamabob were removed. The former was unmasked to be actor Jorge Garcia, and the latter was footballer Jordan Mailata.

However, Firefly, who has not been unmasked yet, will continue to be on the show as its first finalist. Fans have guessed that the unidentified Firefly could possibly be singer-songwriter, Teyana Taylor.

Who are the judges of The Masked Singer Season 7?

The recurring panel from the last season has returned to judge Season 7 of the show. Judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke are the panelists, with Nick Cannon as the host.

Moreover, viewers can watch the music reality show live on Fox.com and Fox Channel. However, apart from the cable connection, viewers can stream it on other platforms like YouTube TV, Tubi, Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Edited by Shaheen Banu