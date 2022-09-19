Who is the richest judge on The Masked Singer? Rumored net worth explored ahead of Season 8 premiere

The Masked Singer is back with another season. The popular show is set to pit celebrities against each other as they sing it out in front of the studio audience and the judges, with nobody knowing who the competing stars are. The competitors will be elaborately disguised, only being revealed during the show as the audience votes.

Unlike the previous seasons, each episode of this season will start with four celebrities and as they go up against each other, the audience will vote, leaving the star with the least amount of love to be unmasked. Each segment will have one winner who will move on to the next episode.

However, the audience is not the factor involved in who moves on to the semi-finals. The show will return with its regular panel of judges consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The panel judges have rightfully earned their fair share of appreciation throughout their careers and and are loved highly.

The Masked Singer is set to premiere on September 21, at 8 pm ET, on Fox TV.

The Masked Singer judges’ wealth explored

The Masked Singer is set to return with another season and a panel of celebrity judges who are widely known and loved. These stars have continued to leave a mark in their respective worlds and fans can’t get enough of them.

Let’s discuss how much their hard work has paid off over the years and what they have to show for it.

Jenny McCarthy: $25 million

Actress, TV personality, author, and activist Jenny McCarthy, along with her husband, has a net worth of $25 million. She started her career and shot to fame while posing for Playboy, while also becoming 'Playmate of the Year' in 1993. McCarthy faced huge backlash for posing nude in the photoshoot as it went against her Catholic upbringing, and was subjected to numerous threats and damnation.

She went on to host several shows and later launched her own show, The Jenny McCarthy Show. Her show business journey only expanded from there as she went on to star in movies and wrote her first book Jen-X: Jenny McCarthy’s Open Book and several others after that.

Nicole Scherzinger: $14 million

Leader of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and TV personality. Apart from the girl band, Nicole has also achieved success as a solo artist and an entrepreneur, who has appeared on several reality TV shows over the years.

Scherzinger won the tenth season of Dancing With The Stars and has been a judge on several other shows, such as The Sing-Off and The X Factor UK. On The X-Factor she earned a salary of $1.1 million and it eventually increased to $2.3 million.

The Masked Singer judge has invested in a number of properties over the years, including a property worth $3.78 million in Hollywood Hills, which she later put on sale for $8 million.

Ken Jeong: $14 million

The actor, stand-up comedian, producer, writer, and licensed producer is known for his comic roles in movies. He gained fame after playing Leslie Chow in The Hangover series, which earned him a salary of $5 million. Jeong is also famous for his role in NBC's Community.

Over the years, The Masked Singer judge has invested in several real estates, which collectively adds to his net worth. He purchased two properties in Calabasas, one in 2016, worth $3.95 and other in 2010, worth $1.635 million. He sold the latter one for $2.4 million in 2017.

Robin Thicke: $10 million

The singer, producer, songwriter, and actor is famously known for his single Blurred Lines. He began his career at the age of 17 as a record producer and songwriter, writing songs for artists such as Brandy and Christina Aguilera. In 2007, The Masked Singer judge was the opening act for Beyonce’s The Beyonce Experience tour, while releasing his third album, Something Else, the following year.

Thicke’s father Alan deeded a Hollywood Hills property to him in 2014, which he had bought for $910,000 in 1990, which Thicke sold for $4.9 million. The following year, Thicke purchased a property in Malibu for $2.4 million.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Entertainment’s studio-free, independent broadcast network, Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media.

