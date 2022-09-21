The Masked Singer 2022 (season 8): Meet the masked contestants

The Masked Singer is back with another season and with it comes new contestants on the quest for the Golden Mask. The singing show, based on the Korean show King of Mask Singer, has celebrities hiding behind elaborate disguises battling it out with their singing.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity."

Watch the action and themed episodes as the show kicks off on September 21 at 8 pm ET on Fox TV.

Who is in the running for the Golden Mask Trophy inThe Masked Singer Season 8?

The celebrities set to perform in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer have perfected their notes and their masks. They’re set to compete in the upcoming series and their disguises have already started receiving support and love across social media.

Avocado

One of the many costumes this season on The Masked Singer is an Avocado with a smiley face in its pit and green gloves to match. It’s one of the many food costumes that have appeared on the show since its inception, including season 6’s Banana Split (Katherine McPhee and David Foster).

Before the season premiere, the show dropped hints about each costume and the clue for this adorable costume was 'chips.'

Fans have been speculating about who is behind the mask and a few of the names doing the rounds on social media. These include names like Eric Estranda, Michael Pena, and Dax Shepard, among others.

Beetle

One of the celebrities competing on the show will be dressed as an insect. Their costume includes a yellow insect with a ladybug shell. The outfit also has a gray suit and hair that resembles a mop top, which can be an ode to one of the members of The Beatles.

As part of the hints the show has been dropping, the Beetle’s mask-ray showed a leaf. Amongst the names put forward by the fans are Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth and Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas.

Bride

A pink dragon dressed as a bride is set to set the stage on fire. Their outfit is complete with a veil, chunky white shoes and even has blue acrylic nails. Bride is the third ever dragon character on The Masked Singer over the years and their appearance may be a play on Bridezilla.

The bride’s mask-ray clue was a ring, and the guesses that followed were Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, and Sarah Hyland amongst others.

Fortune Teller

With an hourglass as a clue about their identity and an ode to a carnival fortune teller, their costume is green in color with red gloves and golden head gear. Fans tried their luck as they tried guessing the face behind the mask. Amongst the names making the rounds include Josh Peck from Drake & Josh, Ludacris, and Tim Curry.

Gopher

The cowboy of The Masked Singer season 8 comes wearing a blue denim jacket paired with red gloves and boots. Their look was complete with a bolo tie and a white and red cowboy hat.

The clue to their identity is a lasso.

Harp

The only contestants whose voices have been revealed in a sneak peek on social media. The elaborate golden character sang Perfect by P!nk and left the audience and the judges in awe.

A clue to their identity is sheet music, which could be an indicator towards someone with a classical music background. The most popular guesses so far have been Amber Riley, Tamar Braxton, and Alicia Keys.

Hedgehog

Much like the Avocado, it’s hard to tell specifics about the person behind the mask. The only clue that the audience had to go off on is a carrot. While most guesses for the character would be blind shots, predictions include Guy Fieri, Darren Criss, and James Marsden.

Mermaid

One of the most talked about masks in the upcoming season is the Mermaid. With multi-colored scales on their fins and a dazzling, captivating appearance, the look was completed with a purple faceplate and a gorgeous headpiece. The clue given about who this could be was a shell.

Other masks featured on The Masked Singer include a Hummingbird, Knight, Lambs, Maize, Milkshake, Mummies, Panther, Pi-Rat, Robo Girl, Scarecrow, Sir Bugaboo, Venus Fly Trap, and Walrus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far