What time will FOX’s MasterChef Season 12 grand finale air? Release date, special guest, and more

Fox's MasterChef Season 12 is coming to an end. The series is all set to air with its grand-finale in little to no time featuring special guest Christina Tosi. Out of the twenty former contestants who were given a second chance to battle for the title, only three remain.

Titled Finale: Part 2, Episode 20 of MasterChef will be released on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The grand finale will air on Fox at 8 pm ET.

One of them will walk out as the title winner of Season 12 along with a whooping cash prize. The three remaining contestants are Dara Yu, Christian Green and Michael Silverstein. Gordan Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich will be returning as the judges.

Here's all you need to know about the grand finale of MasterChef: Back to Win Season 12.

Who is Christina Tosi, the special guest appearing in Episode 20?

Christina Tosi is a former series regular who appeared as a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. Christina is a chef, founder, owner and CEO of Milk Bar, which is the sister bakery of the Momofuku restaurant group. They have around 17 locations spanning across North America.

Christina also solely helped Momofuku Ko earn two Michelin stars. She will be back alongside another series regular Graham Elliot. Graham was also a guest judge on the previous episode, Finale: Part 1. He is also a former judge on the famed reality TV competition series.

What can fans expect from MasterChef Season 12, Episode 20?

Prior to the episode airing, the popular series released a sneak peek teasing viewers and fans on what to expect from the grand finale. The trailer begins with just five minutes left on the clock and the youngest contestant in the competition, Dara Yu, can be seen facing some issues.

Joe can be seen telling the other judges that Dara seems to be in a tailspin and that he was worried about her. Dara's voice can be heard in a voice over saying that she had no idea what she was doing with just barely five minutes left.

"My Miso Brunei Sauce broke and if it's not perfect, it's going to ruin the whole dish. So I will have to start the sauce over."

Meanwhile, former contestants who were eliminated and Dara's family cheered the finalists from the sidelines.

"This is my first dish of the finale, and right now I'm just pushing and making sure I get everything done."

With four minutes left on the clock, the camera pans around Dara rushing to complete her dish. Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay commented on Christian's precision, claiming that he had never seen him work like that prior to the finale. The judge also added that Christian's dish sounded delicious but needed to be elevated because it was the grand finale and a lot was on the line.

Sixty seconds were left on the clock and Dara finally managed to get her sauce completed. As the finalists, family members and former co-contestants cheered them on, the three chefs went on to plate their dish.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

